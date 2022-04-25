Low-scoring matchup still a high point for No. 5 BC High baseball in win over No. 10 St. John’s Prep

The BC High hurlers teamed up to allow three hits and one unearned run in their Catholic Conference debuts as the fifth-ranked Eagles beat No. 10 St. John’s Prep, 2-1, Monday afternoon at Monan Park.

BC High and St. John’s Prep combined for just six hits and three runs on a windy afternoon ruled by pitchers. Gavin Donohue and Evan Dao were just happy to come out on top in their first taste of conference play.

“I’ve never played this kind of baseball before, never mind take home a win, it’s awesome,” Donohue said.

Donohue endured a shaky start to his outing, walking three of the first four batters of the game. The junior righthander admitted nerves got the best of him, but he rebounded, escaped the early threat, and fired four innings with just one unearned run allowed.

Dao picked up where Donohue left off and delivered three shutout innings for the save, striking out four and surrendering just one hit behind a devastating curveball. As his final pitch tipped into the catcher’s mitt for strike three, the senior lefthander let out a scream and threw his hands in the air.

“I’ve spent a lot of time on my curveball so I’m glad to see that it worked,” Dao said. “The most competitive games are the most fun games so whenever I get the opportunity to go out there I’m happy to do so.”

BC High (7-2) took a 1-0 lead in the first when Mike Mann led off with a walk, was balked to second, stole third, and scored on a wild pitch. After Ben McGilvray tied the game for Prep in the fourth with an RBI triple, Chris Capozzi lofted a two-out RBI single to center in the home half for a 2-1 lead.

Kyle Webster (3⅔ innings, 2 runs) and Connor Remley (2⅓ innings) were on the short side of the pitchers’ duel for Prep (5-3).

“We know no other way in the Catholic Conference,” BC High coach Steve Healy said. “It’s always one-run games and the margin for error is so narrow. We pitched really well today and came up with timely hits.”

Arlington 9, Woburn 5 — Senior Evan O’Rourke belted a two-run home run with two outs in the seventh inning to tie the Middlesex League matchup before the Spy Ponders (6-2) scored four runs in the ninth inning to secure the win.

Bishop Feehan 6, Bishop Fenwick 5 — Damon Frenette scored the game-winning run, plated by a hard-hit ball to first base by Sean Stephenson, lifting the No. 20 Shamrocks (7-2) to a Catholic Central League victory.

Bishop Stang 5, Arlington Catholic 2 — Seamus Marshall got his third win of the season on the mound, and Kaiden Peltier recorded the save for the No. 15 Spartans (6-0) in their Catholic Central League matchup.

Catholic Memorial 9, Malden Catholic 1 — Drew DeLucia (6 strikeouts, 3 hits) picked up the win for the Knights (4-3) in the Catholic Conference.

Dennis-Yarmouth 12, Monomoy 5 — Cam Cavatorta (3 for 4, 3 runs) and Max Ingraham (3 for 4, 4 RBIs) paced the Dolphins (3-4) in the Cape & Islands win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Old Rochester 1 — Senior Sam Watts tossed a complete game, allowing three hits and striking out five batters for the Falcons (3-3) in the South Coast Conference win.

Dover-Sherborn 8, Bellingham 7 — Ethan Lynch (3 hits, 2 RBIs) drove in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth to power the Raiders (4-3) to the Tri-Valley League win.

Mashpee 10, Rockland 3 — Junior Robert Ryder struck out six in a complete game, and sophomore Rylan Edmonds tallied three hits for the Falcons (4-3) in the South Shore League win.

Medfield 3, Norwood 0 — Jack Collins struck out nine over six scoreless innings, and Scott Donahue picked up two RBIs on a two-out double for the No. 7 Warriors (5-1) in their Tri-Valley League win.

Milton 13, Braintree 2 — Senior Charlie Walker scattered two hits and three walks while surrendering two earned runs and striking out seven, leading the No. 3 Wildcats (8-1) to a Bay State Conference Herget Division win.

Natick 3, Brookline 0 — Junior Charlie Collins tossed a complete game, striking out nine and allowing two hits for the Redhawks (4-3). Senior Harry Pagnini (2 hits) drove in three runs in the Bay State Conference clash.

New Mission 3, Latin Academy 2 — Freshman Manny Morales pulled off the squeeze bunt in the final frame to give the Titans (4-2) the walkoff Boston City League win.

Plymouth South 11, Pembroke 3 — Senior Naythan Ruehs (3 for 3) drove in three runs, and senior Jack Obert allowed only one hit over six innings for the Panthers (5-2) in the Patriot League Fisher Division win.

St. Mary’s 10, Cardinal Spellman 0 — Aiven Cabral and Josh Doney allowed one hit in the combined Catholic Central shutout, and John Nowicki collected two RBIs for the Spartans (6-3).

Stoneham 6, Melrose 0 — Senior captain Tommy O’Grady (3-0) allowed just one hit in his complete game shutout win for the Spartans (7-2) in the Middlesex win.

Tewksbury 4, Billerica 0 — Kodie LeGrand pitched 5⅔ scoreless innings, and Drew Nestor picked up the save to preserve the shutout for the Redmen (1-6).

Wayland 7, Acton-Boxborough 4 — Derek Roberts recorded 14 strikeouts in the Dual County League win for the Warriors (6-1).

Wellesley 7, Framingham 5 — Tate Bannish belted a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning, added a double and finished with three RBIs, and Anders Snow earned the win in relief for the Raiders (6-2) in the Bay State Conference.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Hingham 1 — Ethan Smith drove in the winning runs in the top of the 10th inning, and Jackson House tossed six innings of scoreless relief for the Panthers (3-3) in the Patriot League win.

