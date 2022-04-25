In Montreal, the mourning has just begun for the magnificent and beloved Guy Lafleur

It will be the last farewell, la derniere adieu , for the magnificent player who captured their hearts and imaginations with his daring rushes and crackling shots. Even in his NHL era, in the full-throttle offense of the ‘70s and ‘80s, Lafleur’s shot was his trademark.

The Quebec sky, be it sunlit and blue or overcast and steely gray, will shed tears of sorrow like dewfall for the Flower. Age 70, Lafleur died Friday after nearly a three-year battle with lung cancer.

The formal mourning process awaits for Guy Lafleur. On Sunday and Monday, thousands of Canadiens fans will stream to the Bell Centre, where the legendary right winger will lie in state. His national funeral will be held in downtown Montreal Tuesday morning at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral.

Advertisement

He was Zeus in a No. 10 CH sweater, racing up ice, long hair flowing, bolts of lighting fired from his wooden stick.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Lafleur was magical, mythological, a stylish, bright-lights entertainer like no one else in the game, and at the same time uncommonly common and always approachable, in a city where hockey in his time was a religion and Habs players, though hardly all saints, were high priests.

On Sunday, fans will leave their family dinners, their trips to the park and to the shopping mall, to pay respects to a player they adored. On Monday, they’ll skip school, leave their truck route early, close their offices, scores of them with oversized No. 10 sweaters drooped over work clothes, suit jackets, or stylish dresses. It will be a dress-down Monday, skates optional.

Come Tuesday morning, Montreal will be the city of a million excuses at the ready, though what teacher or boss would ask for one? If someone dared, the answer would be a slight shrug and a soft utterance of “Lafleur.” The awkward moment will pass as fast he skated down the right side, fans in the Forum out of their seats and on their feet the moment he touched the puck.

Advertisement

For more than 20 minutes this past Sunday night, the first Flower farewell was staged inside the Bell Centre, prior to the Habs and Bruins facing off.

How fitting that the first game in town after Lafleur’s passing would be against the Bruins, the team he so often, so predictably tormented. Never more, of course, than the night of May 10, 1979, when his searing slapper from near the right wall in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup semifinals tied it, 4-4, moments after the Bruins were caught with too many men on the ice. Death soon followed, off the stick of Yvon Lambert.

“I’ll never forget that,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. “And then Lambert scored in overtime. [Lafleur] scored a lot of goals like that, obviously. But that’s the one that sticks with me.

“Great for Montreal fans, but not so good for Don Cherry and the Bruins back then.”

Cassidy was 13 at the time, living in Ottawa, the lone Bruins fan in his family.

Canadiens stood and paid respects to the late Lafleur before Sunday night's game. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty

For Cherry, May 10, 1979, marked the last game he ever coached behind the Boston bench. The penalty was too many men, but it was Lafleur who proved to be too much.

The Bruins went from 1943 to 1988 unable to beat the Habs in the postseason. Lafleur helped Montreal knock out the Bruins twice in the Cup Final (’77, ‘78), again in that ‘79 semi, and one last time in the opening round of ‘84, his final playoff run with the Habs.

Advertisement

For all the anguish he brought them, Bruins fans by and large were in awe of his talent. Which is to say most got it. As the faithful here boasted over Bobby Orr in the ‘60s and ‘70s, the Habs had the equally otherworldly Lafleur, who was surrounded by more talent that Orr had here, yet even then separated himself as Canadiens crème de la crème through the late ’70s, including their run of four Cups (1976-79).

True, the pain at times was unimaginable for Bruins fans, but somehow acceptable, because it was the best player imaginable who caused it. In a way, he galvanized Bruins fans, who then were in the midst of watching the Big Bad glory days fade away while at the same time paying the price for Montreal having the best player on earth.

They could hate Montreal’s Flower as much as they loved their Bobby, but also had to respect him. Because of Orr. They knew the drill. They knew the best.

Sunday night’s homage to Lafleur started at 7:04 p.m., beginning with the Habs players, one of the NHL’s sorriest lots this season, skating silently onto the ice. The silence was a subtle, startling spectacle, in an era when pulsating, mind-addling music typically sets the stage for everything.

Advertisement

But not on this night. Silence grabbed the mike and spoke volumes.

Montreal’s 20 men quietly gathered around their bench, each of their red sweaters adorned with a No. 10 badge. A single spotlight focused on Lafleur’s banner in the rafters. His No. 10 was projected at center ice and behind each net. The boards around the rink were stripped of all advertising, replaced with banners marking the years he lived (1951-72), his name, and a replica of his signature.

No franchise in pro sports, and no arena, better orchestrates an appreciation of its history, its honored players, and its loyal fans like the Le Club de Hockey Canadiens. They get their gods.

A number of Habs vets, each with a No. 10 on his lapel, stood solemnly in the seating area behind the Montreal bench. Local boy and ex-Habs tough guy Chris Nilan was among them, along with Bob Gainey, Guy Lapointe, Rejean Houle, Lambert, and others.

And so, too, Hall of Famer Yvan Cournoyer, 78, whose final eight seasons were spent with Lafleur also on the Habs roster. Cournoyer applauded along with the unremitting sellout crowd of 21,105, tears welling in his eyes. Lafleur and Cournoyer were true friends, so too was No. 12′s sorrow.

“Guy! Guy! Guy!” came the familiar chants from the fans, many of them in tears, many holding up cellphones with flashlight apps aglow, digital memorial candles.

“Olé! Olé, olé, olé! Oh-layyyyyyy! Oh-layyyy,” they chanted, as they often do in Montreal, a rallying cry unique to city and team.

Advertisement

The PA announcer tried to quell the emotion in the stands and get on with the night, but they persisted. There was one Lafleur. They refused to let go, even those who knew him only from oft-told stories of their parents and grandparents, or from dated, grainy film clips like those that were projected on the arena’s giant screen.

By one report, the fans kept up the standing ovation for 10:10. Perhaps that is apocryphal. If so, well, all the better.

Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” played during the video presentation.

“And now the end is near. And so I face the final curtain … ”

For those who knew the tune, and for whom it tolled on this night, it resonated. For some, it played like a punch to the throat.

The choice of “My Way” was all the more fitting because, like Old Blue Eyes, Lafleur was a dynamic entertainer. He was a being greater than his goals and points, as Sinatra was more than his songs. The two had a presence beyond talent.

Lafleur blended speed, strength of shot, accuracy, style, and a certain je ne sais quoi, like no one in the game. He did all of that with humility, with a wry smile, with a glimmering eye and with grace.

Fans continued Monday to leave flowers and other mementos at the foot of the Flower’s bronze statue outside the Bell Centre. There will be more of that, much more, through his funeral next Tuesday and beyond. He will live on as their exquisite, eternal Flower.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.