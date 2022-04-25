Newton South’s Jaidin Russell, Needham’s Ben Putnam have a unique bond on and off the volleyball court

Torch bearers for the region’s small-but-growing stature in the sport, the two have verbally committed to two of the top men’s college programs in the country. Russell, a senior at Newton South, is headed to UCLA, a dynastic program with an NCAA-record 19 national championships. His close friend, Putnam, a senior at Needham, plans to join Ohio State, winner of three NCAA titles in the last 11 years.

Jaidin Russell and Ben Putnam will say that their dreams on the volleyball court required years of dedication. Along with a good dash of good fortune.

Newton South's Jaidin Russell (left) and Needham's Ben Putnam are Division 1 college commits who push each other through friendly competition.

The duo have pushed each other to excel as club teammates and competitors.

“They kind of stand out as unique in recent boys’ volleyball history,” Newton South coach Lucas Coffeen said.

The 6-foot-5-inch Russell draws eyes the moment he takes the court with a 6-9 wingspan and stunning 40-inch vertical leap. After catching the volleyball bug from older brother Tyler as a freshman, Russell has emerged as the vocal leader of the third-ranked Lions.

To help polish his physical tools, Russell hit the sand. He joined a group of teammates from his club squad, SMASH, and practiced at South Boston’s Carson Beach for six hours a day, multiple times a week during the COVID-19 pandemic. He viewed club tournaments with SMASH as a proving ground, not just for himself, but for the team and the region.

“I find a certain sort of excitement in being underestimated,” Russell said. “We go out to these tournaments [and] people have never heard of us. We show up, we play some insane volleyball, and we have players asking us — we have the number one libero in the nation asking us — where we’re from. We have other teams asking us where we’re from.”

But it was actually at a Rhode Island tournament, as a spectator, where Russell’s volleyball trajectory would skyrocket. He was watching younger sister Tia compete when a former UCLA coach recognized Russell, sat down with him, and offered to pass along his tape to the Bruins. An email turned into an after-school phone call, then more conversations, then an official visit to campus, and then a verbal commitment this past month.

“I think I did start crying,” Russell said on receiving the chance to visit. “UCLA has always been, not just a dream school, but it’s a dream team. And so to have this kind of opportunity was just nothing I could explain in words.”

Despite a spike by Newton South's Jaidin Russell (10), Ben Putnam (33) and Needham earned their 29th consecutive match victory. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

At the same time, Putnam was carving his own path as a versatile player who can serve, set and hit at a high level. The 6-4 outside hitter joined Needham varsity as a freshman, and after missing his sophomore year because to the pandemic, has helped lead the Rockets to a 2021 state title, 87 straight set victories, and 29 straight match victories following Monday’s 3-0 win over Russell and the Lions.

“He just has that other level that he accesses,” Needham coach Dave Powell said. “I think last year [he] was turning it off and on a little more, and now it’s just kind of activated.”

Putnam compiled clips of his play along the way, emailed them to as many college coaches as possible, and started to receive responses. He knew he faced an uphill battle for recognition.

“My one suggestion [to recruits] is: Be proactive, because no coaches from California or coaches on the West Coast are going to come out and watch a Massachusetts high school game,” Putnam said. “You kind of have to go out and take your spot.”

After a SMASH tournament in Chicago in January, Putnam was contemplating his future at the Division 3 level when an Ohio State coach texted him and complimented his setting performance on “Court 150, or something crazy,” as Putnam recalls. That text led to a phone call, a visit, and a commitment that he announced Friday on Instagram.

“I was like, what, someone’s messing with me,” Putnam said. “I guess I wasn’t being messed with; I guess he saw something in my game.”

Needham's Ben Putnam (33) and Newton South's Jaidin Russell, who practice together and are teammates in club volleyball, met for the first time Monday as high school opponents. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

The duo has shared countless hours practicing together with SMASH and at local clinics. On Monday, they finally faced off for the first time.

Russell relishes the practice battles to one-up the other. Putnam labels them “frenemies in the nicest way possible.” In true iron-sharpens-iron fashion, they credit each other in the journey to stardom.

“Without Jaidin Russell, there’s no Ben Putnam . . . We’re friends off the court, but when we’re on the court, we’re competing, because he’s unbelievable, and I have goals to be unbelievable as well,” Putnam said.

Added Russell: “We are boys, we’re friends, we’re brothers, we’re teammates, and we are rivals. Ben Putnam is my rival in my volleyball career right now, and I love it.”

Service points

▪ Fourth-ranked Westford (5-1) opened its season with a narrow 3-2 loss to Lowell. Since then, the Grey Ghosts have rattled off five consecutive wins, including four vs. teams in the Globe Top 20.

Part of the success can be attributed to a lineup adjustment. Senior Jake Aylward, who started the season at right side, shifted to outside hitter during Westford’s second match against Lincoln-Sudbury.

“I think that makes a big difference for us, because he’s a good passer and has good swings,” coach Brandon Eang said.

Eang wasn’t afraid to challenge his team after dropping a set in the early-season matchup against L-S, ultimately a 3-1 win.

“I said, ‘If you want to be in the top echelon of teams [and] move deep into the tournament, we need to build our identity. And I don’t see that; we don’t have that grit, that fire in the belly,’” he said. “That was a turning point.”

▪ The Dual County League has again cemented itself as one of the premier conferences in MIAA. DCL teams have lost four combined nonleague games so far and seven squads reside in the Globe’s Top 20.

Games to Watch

Wednesday, Lexington at St. John’s Prep, 5:30 p.m. — Two undefeated squads battle in this nonleague showdown.

Thursday, Brookline at Natick, 4 p.m. — The sixth-ranked Redhawks have only lost to top-ranked Needham, but they’ll face a tough Bay State Conference matchup against No. 12 Brookline.

Thursday, Lexington at Winchester, 5:15 p.m. — The road only gets tougher for the second-ranked Minutemen, who travel to No. 8 Winchester for this clash in the newly-formed Middlesex League.

Friday, Newton South at Wayland, 5 p.m. — The host No. 7 Warriors have one of the state’s toughest schedules, including this contest against the No. 3 Lions.

Friday, Lincoln-Sudbury at Westford, 5:30 p.m. — The fourth-ranked Grey Ghosts won, 3-1, against 10th-ranked L-S on April 5.