No hits, no problem as Billerica softball tops Lowell in classic pitchers’ duel

Naomi Boldebuck and Giana LaCedra each hurled hitters, but No. 2 Billerica bested No. 15 Lowell, 2-0, behind two unearned runs to earn a Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

Patty Higgins has never seen both pitchers throw a no-hitter in her 29 years at the helm of Billerica’s softball team.

Boldebuck struck out 10, allowing one walk and hitting a batter, earning her first career no-hitter in a complete game effort. For the Red Raiders (4-3), LaCedra struck out 14 to earn a no-hitter, but fielding errors behind her proved costly.

Samantha Gaona walked, stole second and third base, and scored on a throwing error, putting the Indians ahead in the first inning. Pinch hitter Olivia Loftin reached second base off an error on a drag bunt in the sixth inning. Maggie Quinn re-entered the game, advancing to third on a bunt by Emily Burdick and scoring on a passed ball to double the lead.

“You put the ball in play and you never know what’s going to happen,” Higgins said. “We were lucky to put a little pressure on their defense and come out victorious.”

On the back of a strong effort by Boldebuck, a junior who picked up her third win in the circle in as many days, the Indians (7-0) defeated the Red Raiders for the first time in four years.

“She’s really stepped up,” Higgins said. “Last year, she pitched a little bit as a sophomore. She’s sharpened up her pitches. She hit her spots really well. Lowell is such a good team, we had to mix it up a little bit.”

Acton-Boxborough 4, Nashoba 2 — Senior Song Leav struck out 11 in a complete game effort, while finishing 2 for 3 with a double, lifting A-B (1-5) to a nonleague win. Junior Fiona Casey roped an RBI double and sophomore Clara Inella netted two RBIs in the victory.

Andover 7, Lawrence 0 — Lila Magenheim earned her first career win, scattering five hits in a complete-game shutout to lift the Warriors (1-5) to a Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 victory.

Archbishop Williams 3, Austin Prep 0 — Jill Ondrick tossed an 11-strikeout shutout, lifting the Bishops (6-3) to a Catholic Central League victory. Alyssa Burke (3 for 4, two RBIs), Regan Parr (2 for 3, two runs) and Ciara McMeniman (2 for 3, triple, run, RBI) powered the offense.

Bishop Feehan 13, Bishop Fenwick 1 — Maddie Coupal and McKenzie Faherty each homered and Abbey Brooks went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, pacing the No. 4 Shamrocks (7-1) to a Catholic Central League win. Mylee Ramer picked up the win, as she allowed one run on two hits, striking out six with no walks.

Braintree 4, Milton 0 — Gabby Diaute pitched a complete game shutout, striking out eight while scattering four hits to lead the Wamps (4-3) to a Bay State Conference Herget Division win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 13, Dartmouth 0 — Lily Welch pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out nine batters for the Trojans (2-4) in the five-inning Southeast Conference win.

Brockton 3, Southeastern 2 — Ahnika DeGrace drove in Caoimhe Wernsing, who also struck out 10 in the circle, to lift the Boxers (4-2) to a nonleague walkoff win.

Cardinal Spellman 2, St. Mary’s 1 — Ava Nabstedt blasted a ground ball through the infield, scoring Emma Barnes in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Cardinals (5-4) to a Catholic Central League win.

Case 4, Apponequet 3 — Abby Sirois had two hits, one of which was a home run, pacing the Cardinals (6-2) to a South Coast Conference victory. Hailey Berube surrendered only three hits in the circle.

Chelmsford 8, Dracut 6 — Adrianna Capozzi ripped a bases-clearing double to lift the Lions (4-3) to a Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 victory.

Dighton-Rehoboth 20, Old Rochester 0 — Eliana Raposo (eight strikeouts) and Kylie Hiller combined to allow no hits for the No. 11 Falcons (5-1) in the five-inning South Coast Conference victory. Maddie Kelley (five hits, four RBIs), Morgan Corey (three hits, four RBIs) and Haleigh Kelley (two hits, two RBIs) led D-R at the plate.

Everett 18, Medford 6 — Emilia Maria-Babcock finished 5 for 5, and Celeste Fuccillo and Alexa Uga each recorded four hits, pacing the Crimson Tide (6-2) to a Greater Boston League victory.

Foxborough 4, Newton South 2 — Peyton Feldman and Allie Willis each recorded multiple hits and Emma Callahan struck out six, leading the Warriors (2-5) to a nonleague win.

Framingham 14, Wellesley 5 — Freshman Kayla Goodridge was 2 for 3 with four RBIs and pitched four scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts for the visiting Flyers (4-5) in the Bay State Conference matchup.

Greater New Bedford 6, Somerset Berkley 3 — Kylee Caetano finished 4 for 4 with two RBIs, leading the No. 10 Bears (10-0) to a South Coast Conference win. Madison Medeiros picked up her ninth win of the season.

Hanover 17, Scituate 0 — Strong performances from freshman Noey Giardina (home run, double, five RBIs), and sophomores McKenzie Foley (home run, four RBIs) and Kaelyn Chase (triple, two RBIs) lifted the Hawks (5-1) to a Patriot League Fisher Division win. Sophomore pitcher Abby Smith allowed one hit and 11 strikeouts with no walks.

Hingham 11, Whitman-Hanson 4 — Sarah Holler blasted a two-run home run and Halle Morton had four hits, lifting the Harborwomen (4-0) to a Patriot League Keenan Division win.

Holbrook 3, South Shore Voc-Tech 2 — Taylor DiBona singled in the seventh, scoring Alyssa Slamin as the game-winning run to lead the Bulldogs (7-0) to a Mayflower Athletic Conference victory.

Latin Academy 8, O’Bryant 1 — Maeve Cunniffe, Ellie Etemad-Gilbertson and Sara Spinney all clubbed home runs, lifting the Dragons (6-3) to a Boston City League victory.

Lynn Classical 16, Chelsea 1 — Manuela Lizardo and Reese Brinkler each tripled, drove in three runs, and recorded an inside-the-park home run for the Rams (6-2) in their Greater Boston League win.

Marblehead 15, Rockport 2 — Amelia Rodgers smacked a grand slam, finishing with five RBIs to lead the Magicians (3-4) to a Northeastern Conference Dunn Division win. Grace Martin finished 4 for 5 with two RBIs and struck out seven while scattering six hits.

Middleborough 11, East Bridgewater 1 — Christina Chane (three RBIs) and Melody Rees (two RBIs) powered the offense, leading the Sachems (4-3) to a South Shore League victory. Cassidy Machado struck out 10.

Monomoy 15, Sandwich 9 — Caroline DiGiovanni clubbed a fourth inning home run, finishing 4 for 6 with three RBIs, leading the Sharks (4-1) to a Cape & Islands League win. Lilly Furman went 2 for 3 and Alana Ljoko struck out seven.

Natick 23, Brookline 2 — Senior first baseman Kate Killam (4 for 4, two triples, double, two stolen bases, three runs, and four RBIs) and senior center fielder Sam Bean (4 for 4, double, four runs) filled the stat sheet, leading the Redhawks (3-2) to a Bay State Conference Carey Division win.

Needham 13, Newton North 2 — Jamie Chmielewski (4 for 4) drove in seven runs for the Rockets (3-3) in their Bay State Conference win.

Norwood 9, Medfield 4 — Freshman pitcher Pauline Coordini picked up the win after striking out six in the complete-game victory for the Mustangs (3-2) in the Tri-Valley League.

Pembroke 7, Plymouth South 2 — Sydney Straub (2 for 4, triple, two RBIs) and Olivia Skeiber (2 for 4, double, two RBIs) paced the Titans (5-1) to a Patriot League Fisher Division win. Kelly McGee struck out 13.

Quincy 9, North Quincy 4 — Emma Glavin had three hits, including a double and a home run, racking up five RBIs to lead the Presidents (2-5) to a Patriot League victory. Maggie Lynch finished with three hits, two runs, and two stolen bases, and Erin Davies racked up seven strikeouts.

Reading 23, Winchester 6 — Jackie Malley recorded seven RBIs, leading the Rockets (7-1) to a Middlesex League Liberty Division win.

Rockland 16, Mashpee 0 — Hailey Christianson smacked a home run, leading the Bulldogs (2-4) to a South Shore League victory.

Saugus 9, Pentucket 8 — Senior captain Gianna Costa finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and freshman first baseman Alexa Maroello went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, lifting the Sachems (4-4) to a nonleague win.

Silver Lake 20, Duxbury 0 — Maddy Bryan homered twice and drove in 10 runs, and Delaney Moquin struck out 11 and allowed only one hit, pacing the Lakers (5-1) to a Patriot League Keenan Division win.

Tewksbury 5, North Andover 2 — Alyssa Adams singled home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, lifting the No. 12 Redmen to a Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 victory.

Walpole 11, Weymouth 1 — Junior Veronica Ryan struck out 10, walking one and allowing one hit, propelling the Timberwolves (6-1) to a Bay State Conference Herget Division win.

Westford 10, Lincoln-Sudbury 1 — Ragini Kannan tossed seven innings, allowing two hits and one run, striking out 14 to lift the No. 1 Grey Ghosts (5-0) to a Dual County League Thorpe Division win. Aria Chambers, Annabelle Arnolds, and Kyla Felicani all had multiple hits in the victory.

Westwood 13, Ashland 1 — Freshman Bridget Mulkeen pitched a no-hitter, striking out 15 to pace the Wolverines (4-2) to a Tri-Valley Large victory. Strong performances from Amelia O’Neill (2 for 4, triple, two RBIs), Rachel Berliner (four RBIs), Bridget Mulkeen (two RBIs) and Allison Lambert (two RBIs) paced the offense.

Woburn 4, Arlington 1 — Sophomore Erin Govostes went 3 for 3 with a sacrifice fly, and senior Cora Soderquist notched two hits, pacing the Tanners (8-1) to a Middlesex League Liberty Division win. Morgan Barmash struck out six.

