fb-pixel Skip to main content

Patriots add a draft pick in trade with Texans, getting a sixth- and seventh-rounder for a fifth

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated April 25, 2022, 18 minutes ago
Bill Belichick has started his wheeling and dealing.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Bill Belichick didn’t wait for Thursday’s NFL Draft to start wheeling and dealing, shipping a fifth-round pick to the Texans Monday for sixth- and seventh-round selections.

New England sent the second of its two fifths (No. 170 overall), while Houston flipped the first of its three sixth-round picks (No. 183) and a seventh-rounder (245).

New England currently has nine picks: single selections in the first (No. 21), second (54), third (85), fourth (127), fifth (158), and seventh rounds (245) to go along with three sixth-round picks (183, 200, 210).

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video