Red Sox bludgeoned by Blue Jays, Bo Bichette’s grand slam

A lack of team speed and an infield defense that didn’t turn enough ground balls into outs also factored in among the issues.

The bullpen was a concern with closer Matt Barnes struggling to regain his fastball.

TORONTO — The Red Sox broke spring training with questions about their rotation given the absence of Chris Sale because of another injury.

But at least they’d hit. The lineup was talented enough to mask the other problems.

Three weeks later, the Sox haven’t hit and it’s getting ugly.

Bo Bichette’s eighth-inning grand slam sent the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-2 victory against the Red Sox on Monday night.

The Sox have lost three straight and five of six with six more games remaining on their road trip. They are 3-7 against teams in the American League East.

The Sox have scored only 18 runs in their last seven games. A team that once wore down opposing pitchers is now a jittery bunch that makes quick outs and only occasionally strings hits together.

The Sox snapped a string of 15 consecutive scoreless innings by clawing for two runs in the eighth inning.

Bobby Dalbec and Christian Arroyo started the inning with singles off Blue Jays starter José Berrios. With Berrios at 89 pitches, Toronto went to righthander Adam Cimber.

The Sox resorted to small ball. Kevin Plawecki bunted the runners to second and third. Slumping Kiké Hernández followed with a single to left field and the Sox were finally on the board.

Alex Verdugo’s fly ball to center field was deep enough to score Arroyo and it was 2-2.

Red Sox starter Nate Eovaldi needed only 72 pitches to get through seven innings. But the Sox went to lefty Matt Strahm.

The Jays copied the Sox with some small ball of their own — at least for a but

After Santiago Espinal singled with one out, Bradley Zimmer poked a bunt down the first base line. Straham made a nice play to flip the ball to first base but Dalbec couldn’t make the catch. It was ruled a single.

George Springer singled off Tyler Danish to load the bases. Danish followed with two sinkers to Bichette.

The first was off the plate for a ball. The second was sent sailing over the fence in right field for Bichette’s first career grand slam.

J.D. Martinez, back in the lineup after missing four games with a left adductor strain, doubled to left center with one out in the second inning. Jackie Bradley Jr. drew a walk and Dalbec singled to right field to load the bases.

Arroyo, in the lineup at second base with Trevor Story getting a day off, swung at the first pitch and hit a sharp one-hopper back to Berrios.

Like he was throwing another pitch, Berrios fired back to the plate to start a 1-2-3 double play.

Xander Bogaerts led off the fourth inning with a single to center. He advanced to second with Devers grounded out and took third on Martinez’s fly ball to right.

The inning ended on Bradley’s fly ball to center.

Plawecki, who was activated off the COVID-19 injured list before the game, lined a Berrios fastball to the gap in left with two outs in the fifth.

Center fielder Springer took off in a full sprint and made a leaping catch to steal a double away from Plawecki. Springer popped off the turf pumping his fist, having made one of the best plays of the season.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. led off the bottom of the inning and lined an 0-2 slider from Eovaldi just over the wall in left for his second home run.

The Jays added to their lead in the seventh when Matt Chapman homered to left field on a 1-and-2 cut fastball that Eovaldi left over the plate.

Eovaldi has allowed seven home runs in four starts. He didn’t give up his seventh homer until his 21st start last season.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com.