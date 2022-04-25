Three years later, Needham boys’ volleyball win streak comes full circle with sweep of Newton South

“We tell the kids that [part of] being mentally tough is getting ahead and staying ahead,” Needham coach Dave Powell said. “Today I was happier with the way we did that.”

Top-ranked Needham sprinted to its 29th straight 3-0 victory by storming out to early leads and never looking back against No. 3 Newton South. The Rockets (7-0) put their foot down decisively in the 25-15, 25-16, 25-12 nonleague win over the Lions (4-2).

The last time the Needham boys’ volleyball team lost was in the 2019 South semifinals in a five-set thriller against Newton South. Facing the Lions for the first time since, the Rockets treated Monday’s matchup like any other contest, and made it look as such on the scoreboard.

Advertisement

Senior Ben Putnam, who announced his verbal commitment to Ohio State last week, put on a show with a game-high 18 kills. He squared off against a fellow Division 1 commit in Newton South’s UCLA-bound Jaidin Russell (10 kills), and the two stars went toe-to-toe with thunderous strikes.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Obviously, [Russell] is an incredible athlete and incredible player,” Putnam said. “It’s fun to play games against kids like him, and it’s fun to win games against guys like him.”

Alongside Putnam was a teamwide effort blocking and serving. Senior Nolan Leary racked up three blocks as an enforcer around the net. Sophomore Owen Ching registered three aces and junior Raymond Weng delivered 28 assists.

Needham’s Ethan McCarron tries to spike a shot past Newton South standout Jaidin Russell. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

“We served pretty tough, we received some really tough serves, and our defense was, defensively, really good,” Powell said.

After some early-season hurdles with serving, Needham looked in control for most of the match. Six Rockets, including Ching and Putnam, registered an ace. Powell saluted the widespread improvement as his team hones in on the details during its perfect season to date.

“We talk about serving being our first line of defense, so we can kind of make them uncomfortable,” Powell said. “I thought we did that tonight.”

Advertisement

Lowell 3, Chelmsford 2 — Alex Chau (42 assists, 11 digs) and Izaviah Hong (15 kills, 4 blocks) were immense for the Raiders (7-0) in the Merrimack Valley Conference home win.

O’Bryant 3, Revere 0 — Junior Declan Kelly tallied 11 kills as the No. 20 Tigers (6-2) earned a nonleague victory at home.

Girls’ lacrosse

Walpole 16, Duxbury 11 — Senior midfielder Carol Whelan paced Walpole with four goals and four assists, and senior midfielder Maggie Mahoney added four goals as the No. 5 Timberwolves (5-1) pulled away from the No. 11 Dragons (1-3) in nonleague action at Duxbury High. Senior midfielder Sophia Prouty and freshman attack Caroline Villarin led Duxbury with three goals each.

Walpole flew out to a 5-1 edge, then Duxbury responded to slice the deficit to 8-6 at halftime. The Timberwolves played lockdown defense from there, as the Dragons scored only two more goals before the game was out of reach.

“They just did a better job in 1v1 situations,” Walpole coach Mike Tosone said of his players. “We were getting torched a little bit in the first half, and that didn’t happen in the second half. The defense itself was better, and the help defense was better, too.”

The Dragons have already faced Notre Dame (Hingham), Westwood, and Walpole, and they know their tough early schedule will only help them in the long run.

“We might see NDA and Walpole in the tournament,” Duxbury coach Kelly Jurgens said. “It’s really all about the end game, figuring out what we need to fix before we see them again.”

Advertisement

Canton 15, Taunton 2 — Shannon McGrann (3 goals, 1 assist) and Ella Yeaton (2 goals, 2 assists) powered the Bulldogs (3-0) in the Hockomock win.

King Philip 18, Mansfield 4 — Julia Marsden and Lily Brown each reached the 100-point mark for their careers in a Hockomock League win for the Warriors (3-2-0).

St. Mary’s 11, Cardinal Spellman 8 — Payton Quick made 17 saves for the Spartans (2-5-0) in a Catholic Central League win. Chloe Puzzo added three goals, and Ava Nason, Jillian Kirby, and Hannah Coleman each added two scores.

Westwood 14, Concord-Carlisle 5 — Strong efforts from Ava Connaughton (3 goals, 3 assists), Kate Deehan (3 goals, 2 assists), and Lindsey Diomede (2 goals, 2 assists) propelled the No. 1 Wolverines (7-0) to a nonleague win.

Boys’ lacrosse

Bishop Feehan 14, Bishop Fenwick 9 — Junior Connor Davine (6 goals) led the Shamrocks (5-3) to a Catholic Central League win. John O’Reilly won 18 of 27 faceoffs to fuel Feehan’s attack.

Masconomet 11, Swampscott 8 — Michael Rossi (3 goals, 2 assists), Andrew Saumsiegle (2 goals, 3 assists), and Cooper Haas (4 goals) led Masco (4-2) to a Northeastern Conference win.

Rockland 13, Hull 7 — Lucas Leander (5 goals, 4 assists) led the Bulldogs (5-1) to a South Shore League win. Tyler Boehner (5 goals, 2 assists) and Justin Cronin (3 goals, assist) added to the scoring.

Advertisement

St. Mary’s 6, Cardinal Spellman 5 — Seamus Foley (3 goals) paced attack, and goalie Dan Domeniconi came up with the game-clinching save in the closing seconds to secure a Catholic Central League win for the Spartans (2-5).

Triton 9, Manchester Essex 5 — JP Trojan won 10 of his 11 faceoffs, and Jared Leonard (4 goals) and Thomas Cahill (3 goals) paced the Vikings (6-2) offensively in the Cape Ann League win.

Boys’ tennis

Catholic Memorial 3, Malden Catholic 2 — James Julian won 6-1, 6-0 at first singles to pace the Knights (1-4) to a Catholic Conference win against the Lancers.

Oliver Ames 4, Stoughton 1 — Senior captains Raphael Vache and Kylash Ganesh both won their matches in straight sets, pacing the Tigers (3-3) to a Hockomock League Davenport Division win.

Girls’ tennis

Abington 3, Sandwich 2 — Nathan Ludlam won, 6-4, 6-3 at second singles to lead the Green Wave (5-1) to a nonleague win against the Blue Knights.

Duxbury 5, Silver Lake 0 — Sarah Thomas won, 6-0, 6-1 at first singles, helping lift the Dragons (5-0) to a Patriot League Keenan Division win.

Correspondent Trevor Hass reported from Duxbury. Emma Healy, Cam Kerry, Ethan McDowell, and Vitoria Poejo contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.