How referential can ‘Billions’ be? We kept track.

And there’s not a series on television that plays the “How referential can we be?” game with more gusto than “Billions.”

We’re in an era when TV scriptwriters and show runners can pretty safely assume audiences will be able to keep up with dialogue that’s saturated with rapid-fire, throwaway pop-culture references.

The hit Showtime drama about Financiers Behaving Badly has been renewed for a seventh season, having recently wrapped up its sixth. It was the first season without Damian Lewis as ruthless, rule-flouting hedge-fund manager Bobby (Axe) Axelrod. Axe was the nemesis of Paul Giamatti’s not-overly-scrupulous-himself Chuck Rhoades, he of the wheels-within-wheels mind.

As his new antagonist, the outwardly amiable billionaire Mike Prince, Corey Stoll was a terrific addition. Stoll’s underplaying was a welcome counterpoint to Giamatti’s performance as Chuck, which continued to be almost deliriously over-the-top. (In the show’s early seasons, a friend of mine described the performances by Lewis and Giamatti as a “ham-off.”)

This past season, the writers on “Billions” seemed to escalate the show’s referentiality to veritable blizzard proportions. It seemed as if scarcely a line of dialogue was uttered without name-checking an actor, pro athlete, rock band, movie, TV show, song, or historical personage.

To confirm that my ears weren’t deceiving me, I kept track during one episode, watching with pen and notebook in hand. Here are the cultural touchstones (well, some of them are better described as obscure) that were referenced in that single episode:

Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. Vincent Terranova, the undercover agent on the TV series “Wiseguy,” which went off the air more than 30 years ago.

“Tenspeed and Brown Shoe,” a comedy series about a con man (Ben Vereen) and an accountant (Jeff Goldblum) who team up to form a private detective agency. It vanished in 1980 almost as quickly as it appeared.

The cymbal crashes in Duran Duran’s 1982 hit “Hungry Like the Wolf.” The vile Kim Philby, a British intelligence officer who worked as a double agent for the Soviet Union. Bruce Springsteen. “Meeting Across the River,” Springsteen’s song from his blockbuster 1975 album “Born to Run.”

“Citizen Kane.” Run-DMC. Grandmaster Jay. “Tango & Cash,” a 1989 film starring Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell. Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom from Mel Brooks’s “The Producers.” Frank Sinatra. Alicia Keys. Jay-Z. David Letterman. “Baby Driver.” Christo.

And then, as a final self-referential flourish in the last scene, “Hungry Like the Wolf” pours across the soundtrack.

