Lil Nas X announces fall show at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated April 26, 2022, 51 minutes ago
Lil Nas X performs onstage during the 64th annual Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Grammy Award-winner Lil Nas X on Tuesday announced his first-ever tour with a stop in Boston.

The “Lil Nas X Long Live Montero” world tour will arrive at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Sept. 18. The new 5,000 seat music venue is located just over the Fenway Park bleachers, and is slated to open its doors on Sept. 3.

The Lil Nas X tour begins in Detroit on Sept. 6 and ends its US leg in San Francisco on Oct. 23. The “Old Town Road” singer then heads overseas for a European stretch, ending in Barcelona on Nov. 17.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. For tickets and more information, visit longlivemontero.com.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.

