Lil Nas X announces fall show at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Grammy Award-winner Lil Nas X on Tuesday announced his first-ever tour with a stop in Boston.

The “Lil Nas X Long Live Montero” world tour will arrive at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Sept. 18. The new 5,000 seat music venue is located just over the Fenway Park bleachers, and is slated to open its doors on Sept. 3.

The Lil Nas X tour begins in Detroit on Sept. 6 and ends its US leg in San Francisco on Oct. 23. The “Old Town Road” singer then heads overseas for a European stretch, ending in Barcelona on Nov. 17.