Apertura Gene Therapy launches with $67m to design new viruses for gene delivery

Biotech startup Apertura Gene Therapy emerged from stealth mode Tuesday with up to $67 million in series A financing from Deerfield Management Company, a life science and health care investment firm. The startup is based on the work of two Boston-based scientists whose technologies, when combined, could potentially lead to safer and more effective gene therapies.

Delivering gene therapies to the right cells in the body and expressing the genes at the right levels — not too much and not too little — are challenges that “currently limit the potential of gene therapies,” said Kristina Wang, Apertura’s director of corporate development. She said the company’s two technologies “can unlock” many new applications of gene therapy.

Most gene therapy companies rely on viruses called adeno-associated viruses, or AAV, to deliver a piece of therapeutic DNA into the body to treat a genetic disease. There are only two commercial AAV-based therapies approved today, one for a genetic form of blindness and the other for a rare neurodegenerative disease in young children.

The outer shell of the virus, called a capsid, determines what part of the body the virus will deliver its DNA to. There are few commonly used kinds of capsids undergoing clinical testing across a wide range of diseases, but they are not great at getting into all parts of the body, causing firms to crank up doses to dangerous and sometimes deadly levels.

“If we can engineer better capsids there is an opportunity for a potentially lower dose, and that would be an important step forward,” said acting chief executive Dave Greenwald.

Apertura is making gene therapies based on new capsids designed in Ben Deverman’s lab at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. His group has created a machine learning system to screen and optimize for multiple features of a capsid simultaneously, “rather than just taking a trial-and-error approach to capsid discovery,” that some other labs and companies are using, he said.

Several other startups are also designing novel capsids for gene therapy, including Cambridge-based Dyno Therapeutics, founded by Harvard scientists, and Waltham-based Affinia Therapeutics, founded by researchers at Mass Eye and Ear.

Apertura is also using a method developed by the lab of Michael Greenberg, chair of the Department of Neurobiology at Harvard Medical School, to better tune the expression of gene therapies up or down, and make sure the therapies only express their gene in the desired parts of the body.

“Those labs and the company intend on working together moving forward,” Greenwald said. He is not disclosing details about how the technologies work, what diseases the company will focus on, or the goals for Apertura’s initial funding.

Apertura is the latest in Deerfield’s growing list of biotech and life science investments. Over the past five years, Deerfield has been striking partnerships and forming startups with universities and research centers across the country.

Deerfield’s first research partnership was with the Broad Institute in 2017, which promised more than $50 million over five years for research on new therapies. Deerfield has also invested $100 million in a startup called Lab1636, to support the development of new drugs made by Harvard scientists, pledged up to $65 million for a research partnership with Boston Children’s Hospital, and committed up to $210 million to two partnerships with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Greenwald, who is also vice president of business development at Deerfield, said that Apertura will be based in Deerfield’s 11-story lab building a block from Madison Square Park in New York City.

