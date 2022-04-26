Dan Cence buys out mentors’ lobbying firm, Murphy Donoghue Partners

Dan Cence got his start as a lobbyist in 2009 when industry veteran Jack Murphy showed him the ropes, as the two worked together to represent New Balance and Microsoft .

So Cence is changing the name of his communications and public affairs firm to Issues Management Group, a name that Murphy had used a decade ago but mothballed after the establishment of Murphy Donoghue Partners. All the key players from Murphy Donoghue — Murphy, Roger Donoghue, Maureen Glynn, Tara O’Donnell, and Kathy Bell — are joining Cence’s firm.

“Jack and Roger are both mentors of mine,” Cence said. “These five amazing individuals . . . will offer us another arrow in our quiver for our clients.”

With the two firms combined, the new IMG will employ about 50 people. Cence’s firm has been working virtually through much of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is about to move into a newly renovated office on Winter Street, designed with this deal in mind.

This event represents an important inflection point for Cence’s business, which he acquired from founders Helene Solomon and Ashley McCown in early 2020. Cence’s arrival in 2016 marked the communications firm’s first foray into lobbying. If all goes according to plan — Cence refers to this deal as a merger, though he remains the controlling owner — the new IMG will be one of the biggest PR and lobbying shops in Boston.

Cence has also made a few key strategic hires recently to help with that growth. They include Dan Manning, the city’s former assistant commissioner of inspectional services under then-mayor Martin J. Walsh, and Rich Copp, who previously oversaw public relations for the Mass General Brigham system.

Cence said he always liked the “Issues Management Group” name, so he’s happy to resurrect it. But its revival means Cence’s own name will no longer be on the proverbial shingle out front.

“For one thing, it’s scalable,” Cence said of the name. “Removing [people’s] names from it makes it more team-focused. That’s who we are. Our success is derived from the collective. I believe it will allow us to grow even more.”

Remembering Rasky

Maybe they should put out a book and call it “Larry’s Lessons.”

About 500 people gathered at the Boch Center on Sunday to pay tribute to Larry Rasky, the larger-than-life political strategist who died just over two years ago from COVID-19 complications.

Friends and family members spoke about everything they learned from Rasky. Live life to the fullest, as if time is running out. Treat everyone with dignity and respect, regardless of social status. Stay truthful, stick to the facts. Always keep adding to that Rolodex. And play the Grateful Dead any chance you get.

Rasky left his mark in Boston’s business community as co-owner of Rasky Baerlein Strategic Communications, and later as the head of Rasky Partners when he took full ownership in 2017. He’s probably best known for his work advising politicians, including Senator Ed Markey and Boston-mayor-turned-Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh.

Walsh remembered being in awe of Rasky when he was just starting out in politics, a kid from Dorchester running for state rep; Rasky ended up as an important adviser for Walsh when he was mayor. Markey talked about how Rasky helped him through any number of campaigns, such as the time he provided a winning one-liner for a debate against an opponent who accepted money from the nuclear industry; those donations were so radioactive, they “glowed in the dark.”

“He was one of our nation’s great storytellers,” Markey said.

Rasky’s close friend, President Biden, offered a video tribute, saying Rasky “gave me and all of us confidence that we could do anything.”

Rasky’s son, Will Rasky, delivered the most powerful speech. He talked about all the things he learned from his dad, conceded “the man knew how to party,” and ended by saying he would give anything for just one more minute with his father.

And Justine Griffin, one of the partners in Rasky Partners, added a little levity by describing another lesson from Larry. Rasky told her, “You know, Justine, every story needs a villain. Just make sure it’s not the client.”

Doling out some hardware, virtually

Not every business group is ready to hold big in-person, indoor events yet. Just ask Associated Industries of Massachusetts, whose annual meeting on May 6 will be its third in a row to be held virtually. (AIM hopes to resume these kinds of events in the fall.)

AIM will be doling out three major awards this time. The Latimer Award will go to the Massachusetts Port Authority, for opening the doors for people of color and women in the development field through its “Massport Model” of prioritizing the diversity of bidding teams for surplus land. The Vision Award will go to Andrew Dreyfus, the retiring Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts chief executive, , for his efforts to make the state’s health care system more equitable. And the group’s Gould Education and Workforce Training Award will go to the Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology, for providing economic opportunities to young people who might not otherwise have access to a college education.

Touring the state, for food security

Catalina López-Ospina made plenty of adjustments when she moved to Boston from Colombia in 2007. A new language. A new culture. New England winters that felt brutally cold. Perhaps the biggest adjustment: realizing how many people here struggle just for meals and shelter.

López-Ospina has since made a career out of helping people who are having a hard time putting food on their tables, including six years as director of the Mayor’s Office of Food Access. She recently left that gig to join Project Bread, the statewide antihunger nonprofit that will hold its annual Walk for Hunger on Sunday (virtually again this year).

She heads up a new department focused on community engagement. Her job: to crisscross the state to learn from individuals and families facing food insecurity about how to best respond to their needs.

“Project Bread is really putting on the table, ‘this is what we have, tell us what is working, and what’s not working, tell us how we can be better,’” López-Ospina said. “We are working in silos across the state. It is going to be difficult to break those silos. That’s what I’m excited about.”

The winter weather? She said she is still working on that.

Arbella adds Grant Williams to its lineup

The Boston Celtics aren’t the only organization that Grant Williams is helping out this spring. The C’s are in the playoffs, thanks in part to the young forward’s skills on the parquet. He’s also plying his skills for Arbella Insurance Group, which signed Williams as a celebrity pitchman last fall, around the same time the Quincy insurer inked a deal with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Full Contact founding partner Marty Donohue said his Boston ad agency shot and recorded Williams a few weeks ago at the Celtics training facility in Brighton, for a series of social media, digital, billboard, and radio ads that started running on April 12.

Kevin Barlow and Lawrence O’Toole, Full Contact’s creative directors, came up with the general theme, “You’ve been Grant’d,” playing on the basketball star’s first name. Think: “Grant’ing you the right coverage” or “Wish you could save by combining home & auto? Grant’d.”

Donohue said he was impressed with how well 23-year-old Williams handled all the agency’s quirky requests, hamming it up on cue.

“Sometimes you don’t know what you’re going to get with an athlete as far as a performer, but he was so natural,” Donohue said. “Pardon the pun, but this was a slam dunk.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.