Fenway cashless system is ‘a problem,’ AG Healey says

During Healey’s “Ask the AG” appearance on GBH Radio, a listener e-mailed to ask if Fenway could legally forbid cash.

The change requires fans to use cards or touchless payment methods to purchase food, beverages, and merchandise throughout the park. People who come to a game with cash to spend will first have to load it onto a Mastercard at one of three Cash-2-Card exchange kiosks.

Attorney General Maura Healey said Monday that her office is “looking at” the legality of the cashless payment system at Fenway Park, which debuted earlier this month.

All retailers in Massachusetts are required to accept “legal tender when offered as payment by the buyer,” according to a 1978 state law. “No retail establishment offering goods and services for sale shall discriminate against a cash buyer by requiring the use of credit by a buyer in order to purchase such goods and services,” it reads.

“Well, it’s something that I read about recently happening over at Fenway, and I know it’s a problem because not everybody has moved to plastic,” Healey said on GBH. “Now Fenway’s got a system that they’re putting cash on cards, but the question is whether that really is equitable and fair to people, so it’s something that my office is currently looking at and engaging with them on, because we want to make sure that people have an ability to use cash at the park.”

Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues and House Minority Leader Brad Jones filed bills last session to repeal the section of the 1978 law about “cash discrimination.” But both bills died shortly thereafter.

The Boston Red Sox have made transactions at Fenway Park cashless this season. A fan (left) is using an app and then his credit card as he checks out at a concession stand. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Peter Nesbit, the senior vice president of ballpark operations at Fenway, told the Globe a few weeks ago that the kiosk system is a viable workaround to the state rule, since it offers an alternative for fans who arrive with cash. (Red Sox principal owner John Henry also owns The Boston Globe.)

Gillette Stadium and TD Garden implemented similar cashless concession systems last year.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.