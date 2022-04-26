GE slumps as supply woes weigh on 2022 profit forecast

“It is as challenging a macro backdrop as I think I’ve ever seen,” chief executive Larry Culp said Tuesday in an interview. The company had anticipated a slow start to the year, he added, noting that revenue growth would have been about six percentage points higher had it been able to get all of its orders out the door.

While the maker of jet engines and gas turbines maintained its 2022 guidance of adjusted earnings in the range of $2.80 to $3.50 a share, it cited new pressures including pandemic-related restrictions in China and the war in Ukraine. Analysts had expected $3.24 on average, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

General Electric Co. tumbled the most in the S&P 500 Index after saying it was trending toward the low end of its 2022 financial forecast, the latest setback in its struggles with supply-chain turmoil and spiking raw-material costs.

The shares declined as much as 13 percent Tuesday before closing down 10.44 percent at $80.59. The stock has fallen 4.9 percent this year through Monday’s close, compared with a 9.9 percent decline in the S&P 500.

GE is keeping an eye out for further supply chain constraints, though, “I think we’re going to continue to make progress through the year,” Culp said.

The comments underscore the difficulty GE faces as it tries to regain its footing amid a snarled supply chain, rising material costs, and labor challenges — factors that had already led the company to rein in expectations for the beginning of the year. GE will need to lean heavily on its performance in the second half to achieve its financial targets.

The forecast took the shine off a quarter in which it posted profit above Wall Street’s expectations. Adjusted earnings were 24 cents a share in the first quarter, according to a statement, compared with the 20-cent average of analysts’ estimates.

Free cash flow — a closely-watched measure of earnings power — was negative $880 million, slightly worse than the $839.3 million outflow that analysts expected in the period, typically GE’s weakest based on the seasonality of its businesses.

Orders at GE Aviation rose 31 percent as the commercial aerospace industry continued to rebound from the pandemic. While the company anticipates continued strong demand, it said the commercial engine business fell double digits in part because of supply-chain challenges.

Sales at GE Healthcare gained only 1 percent as parts shortages hobbled delivery of medical scanners.

GE Renewable Energy posted an operating loss of $434 million in the quarter as orders fell 21 percent and sales dropped 12 percent. Some onshore wind customers in the United States, where GE is the largest supplier, paused orders following the expiration of a key US tax credit last year, adding to pressure from raw material inflation. Recent turbine price increases have also held back sales.

Culp said renewing the credit will be critical to restoring demand for onshore turbines in the United States, adding that he was said he was optimistic US lawmakers would revive the incentive, though its absence will continue to hamper this year and some orders could slip into 2023.

“I think there will be a policy resolution here that will embrace wind in a constructive way where there will be visibility with respect to those incentives,” he said.

GE took a roughly $200 million pretax charge related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, primarily linked to impairments of receivables, inventory, and other items.

The various challenges have added complexity to Culp’s efforts to improve financial and operational discipline at the Boston-based conglomerate ahead of a breakup. GE will split into separate aviation, health, and power businesses, starting with the planned spinoff of GE Healthcare early next year.

GE said Tuesday that it remains on track with the breakup plan.