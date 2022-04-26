JetBlue shares tumble after airline slashes 2022 growth plan

JetBlue, hammered by delays and cancellations this year, is cutting its summer schedule by more than 10 percent from original plans and reining in growth ambitions for the full year.

The Long Island City, N.Y.-based carrier is reducing flights for a second time this year as it now projects growth of between zero and 5 percent and works to restore operational reliability. It originally sought to increase flying capacity as much as 15 percent this year from 2019 to meet surging demand for domestic flights, JetBlue said in a statement Tuesday.

“We had to act quickly and decisively” to address the problems, Robin Hayes, the company’s chief executive, said in an interview. “We have to get back to basics and back to delivering a reliable operation. This reset is going to help us achieve that.”