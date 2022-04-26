Musk takeover means big changes for Twitter, and maybe the web

“Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it,” Musk said in a statement after the deal was announced.

Musk, the world’s richest person and the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, said he planned to emphasize free speech and new features on the platform.

After a whirlwind courtship, Twitter agreed on Monday to sell the company to Elon Musk for $44 billion. The takeover will likely lead to big changes in how the service works – and who is allowed on it. It could also help boost efforts to build a social media rival with less concentrated ownership, kicking off a trend of decentralized web apps.

Advertisement

As the new owner, Musk could change policies which banned former President Trump and others who supported the Jan. 6 insurrection from the platform. While he hasn’t addressed the issue directly, Musk said in an April 14 interview at the TED conference that “if it’s a grey area, let the tweet exist.” (Trump may not want to come back, however, telling Fox News on Monday that he will stick with his own Truth Social app.)

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

Although Twitter’s content is largely unregulated in the US, any Musk moves to remove moderation controls and allow hate speech or other offensive fare could run into issues in Europe, which imposed greater restrictions on social media last week. It could also alienate major advertisers who provide the bulk of the service’s revenue.

“We expect advertisers will be less willing to spend on Twitter if Elon Musk removes content moderation in order to promote free speech,” analyst Michael Nathanson at MoffettNathanson wrote. “In this scenario, we believe advertisers will look to other platforms to build brand awareness.”

In tweets and recent interviews, Musk has outlined a wide variety of potential feature changes as well. He has supported adding a way for users to edit tweets after they are posted, banning bots that spam users, and allowing everyone to see the proprietary algorithms that the service uses to rank and distribute posts.

Advertisement

But trying to ban bots while also “open sourcing” Twitter’s algorithm wouldn’t work, Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, warned. “You cannot have both of these things at once and I think this accurately describes how inconsistent and nonsensical his intentions are,” she tweeted, since spammers would use insights from the algorithm to improve their tactics.

Musk’s main goals also do not appear to focus on making the service profitable. “This is not a way to make money,” he said at the TED conference. “I don’t care about the economics at all.”

In any case, Twitter management is unlikely to survive the takeover. Twitter board chair Bret Taylor told the company’s employees that the board would be disbanded once the acquisition is completed. And current chief executive Parag Agrawal said he’d have little say in what happens after that. “Once the deal closes, we don’t know what direction this company will go in,” the New York Times reported Agrawal said.

Monday’s outcome appeared unlikely as little as a week ago, even though Musk had already bought more than 9 percent of Twitter’s stock. On April 15, the company’s board adopted a new shareholder policy known as a poison pill to thwart unwanted takeovers. And Twitter’s stock traded well below Musk’s April 14 offer price of $54.20 per share, reflecting investors’ doubts.

Advertisement

That all changed last Thursday when Musk said in a securities filing that he had lined up enough loans and personal cash to complete the takeover. That appeared to sway the company’s board, which said Monday that Musk’s offer was “the best path forward for Twitter’s stockholders.”

One reason why Musk was able to buy the company is that, unlike other Internet giants such as Facebook and Google, Twitter has failed to reap huge profits. Despite having more than 200 million daily users, Twitter lost $221 million last year, and its stock price was barely above its $26 IPO price from 2013 before Musk revealed his interest.

Musk’s emphasis on free speech and potentially relaxing content moderation on Twitter has stirred talk about switching to alternatives. The trend could be similar to the migration that happened after Twitter banned Trump, and many of his supporters decamped to rival services including Parler, MeWe, and Gettr.

Those services have struggled to attract anywhere near the amount of users and attention as Twitter. While Twitter’s mobile app has been installed 1.2 billion times, MeWe has only 13.3 million worldwide installs, Parler has 11.3 million, and Gettr almost 7 million, according to market research firm SensorTower.

But a new mass migration might open the door to a completely different ownership model for a social network.

Advertisement

Musk’s total control over Twitter, along with Mark Zuckerberg’s majority ownership of Facebook, has some in the tech industry looking for an alternative. In the movement known as web3, startups are using the blockchain technology developed for cryptocurrencies to give users of services more say in how those services are managed.

Former Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey, worried about the growing demands for regulation, was thinking about decentralizing control of the company’s platform back in 2019. The growth of cryptocurrencies was already starting to expand into a wave of startups that used blockchain techto offer customers ownership, a say in management, and a financial stake in new services. But Dorsey’s effort, which would have allowed different groups and companies to create their own customized Twitter feeds, never came to fruition and he stepped down as CEO last year.

Now some venture capitalists, online activists, and entrepreneurs are looking to build something similar to Dorsey’s decentralized platform without Twitter’s help.

“Core internet services shouldn’t be owned by individuals or companies,” Chris Dixon, a partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, tweeted. “They should be owned by communities, as early internet protocols were.”

Still, Twitter benefits from the power of network effects since it already has so many users, Kent Bennett, a partner at Bessemer Venture Partners in Cambridge, pointed out.

“I wouldn’t expect anything to displace Twitter unless it had some obvious and significant feature benefits given that everyone is already on Twitter,” he said. And with Musk at the helm, Twitter could quickly match anything from an upstart rival, Bennett said. “I’d have to imagine they’ll be more nimble tomorrow than they were yesterday.”

Advertisement





Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.