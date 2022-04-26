Symeres acquires Woburn chemistry firm Organix for its lipid expertise

Symeres is one of the largest European contract research firms focused on the discovery, testing, and manufacturing of drugs. Organix is a small contract research firm that employs chemists who troubleshoot the design, synthesis, and purification of new drugs for biotech and pharma companies.

In a bid to cash in on the growing market for RNA-based therapies and vaccines, Dutch contract research firm Symeres has acquired Woburn’s Organix for undisclosed terms.

Organix chief executive Anu Mahadevan said more than 70 percent of her firm’s business is focused on fatty molecules called lipids, which are crucial ingredients in mRNA vaccines for COVID-19.

Advertisement

Few companies specialize in the design of new lipids, which are used to form lipid nanoparticles that encapsulate mRNA and help deliver the molecule safety into a human body. Lipid expertise is in high demand and short supply, and Symeres chief executive Eelco Ebbers said Organix’s lipid business was a major reason for the acquisition.

Mahadevan said Organix, which has 45 employees, will retain its name and continue to grow in Massachusetts, either by adding a new lab space to its current facility or at a new location. Symeres expects to generate about $96 million in annual revenue after the acquisition.

Ryan Cross can be reached at ryan.cross@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @RLCscienceboss.