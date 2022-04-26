‘This is the right path’: Here’s what Twitter’s founder said about Elon Musk buying the company

In a tweet thread that included a link to the Radiohead song “ Everything In Its Right Place ,” Dorsey, who still holds a seat on the company’s board, espoused his ideas about how Twitter should operate and how Musk would support that mission.

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter Inc. and Square Inc.

Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter has drawn reaction from every corner of the internet, and now the company’s founder and former chief executive officer Jack Dorsey is weighing in.

“I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness,” Dorsey tweeted Monday night after it was announced Musk reached a deal to purchase the company. “Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret.”

Although Dorsey tweeted that Twitter should no longer be a publicly traded company, writing that “taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step,” he also noted that he doesn’t believe “anyone should run or own Twitter.”

Twitter “wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company,” he wrote. “Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

Musk’s mission to create “a platform that is ‘maximally trusted and broadly inclusive’ is the right one,” Dorsey wrote, adding that this was also the mission of current Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. Dorsey thanked both Musk and Agrawal for “getting the company out of an impossible situation.”

"This is the right path... I believe it with all my heart," he wrote.









Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.