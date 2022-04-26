fb-pixel Skip to main content

All the totes you could possibly need for the market, in one place

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated April 26, 2022, 30 minutes ago
Tote-Ally 4-Piece Market Set from New York company Full Circle Home.Handout

You might have a jumble of reusable shopping bags shoved into a closet or drawer in various sizes. Some come in handy for a large or small grocery list; others for the farmers’ market or whenever you need a tote. Full Circle Home, a New York company that produces home care products from sustainable materials, offers the Tote-Ally 4-Piece Market Set, which can pare down your collection. The set (available in gray, blue, and green) is made from recycled plastic and includes a soft tote and three mesh produce bags, each labeled with its tare weight for accuracy if you buy at bulk bins. The see-through mesh bags allow a cashier to ring up the purchase without handling the items. The tote itself has deep outside pockets for veggies with long stalks or leafy greens and an inside pocket for a wallet and keys. At home, scrunch the set into itself, and you’re left with simply a pouch (about $16.99). Available at Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955 and kitchen-outfitters.com; or go to fullcirclehome.com.

