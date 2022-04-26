All the totes you could possibly need for the market, in one place

Tote-Ally 4-Piece Market Set from New York company Full Circle Home. Handout

You might have a jumble of reusable shopping bags shoved into a closet or drawer in various sizes. Some come in handy for a large or small grocery list; others for the farmers’ market or whenever you need a tote. Full Circle Home, a New York company that produces home care products from sustainable materials, offers the Tote-Ally 4-Piece Market Set, which can pare down your collection. The set (available in gray, blue, and green) is made from recycled plastic and includes a soft tote and three mesh produce bags, each labeled with its tare weight for accuracy if you buy at bulk bins. The see-through mesh bags allow a cashier to ring up the purchase without handling the items. The tote itself has deep outside pockets for veggies with long stalks or leafy greens and an inside pocket for a wallet and keys. At home, scrunch the set into itself, and you’re left with simply a pouch (about $16.99). Available at Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955 and kitchen-outfitters.com; or go to fullcirclehome.com.