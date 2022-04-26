Harvard Art Museums at Night to kick off this Thursday

On April 28 , from 5-9 p.m., the indoor Calderwood Courtyard will be alight with nighttime fun. In addition to free access to the museums and the five main exhibitions currently on display, visitors will be able to buy jade carvings from Somerville artisan Peter Schilling in the gift shop, listen to tunes from DJ Charles Azagra, and hear student guides discuss notable works of art, like the centuries-old sculpture of Prince Shōtoku, the Monet painting “Red Boats, Argenteuil,” and “Self-Portrait with Cat” by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Food and drink from the onsite eatery, Jenny’s Cafe, will be available for purchase.

This Thursday, Harvard Art Museums will kick off a new monthly series of evening hours, complete with music, food, and shopping.

The Harvard Art Museums at Night program will be offered on the last Thursday of each month, with the next date slated for May 26. Coinciding with the April 28 date is the start of Harvard’s annual Arts First festival, a four-day lineup of programs with events like public art exhibitions and live performances.

Typically, general public admission to the museums costs $20. The evening offerings come after the introduction of free Sunday visits, which began when the museums reopened to the public in September.

“I am delighted to announce this new initiative that opens our doors at night to all visitors,” said Martha Tedeschi, the director of the Harvard Art Museums. “In addition to our existing Free Sundays program, we are thrilled to offer free evening hours for those who might not be able to visit us during the day.”

Advanced registration for this Thursday’s evening offering is booked; according to a press release, “walk-in visitors are welcome, but please note that space may be limited due to capacity.” Advanced tickets for future evening events can be booked two weeks in advance on harvardartmuseums.org/calendar.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com