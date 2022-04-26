N.E. companies team up to make frozen cranberry kelp cubes

Cranberry joins kelp in the new frozen cubes from Atlantic Sea Farms, which grows kelp off the coast of Maine. The company, known for its products made with the sea vegetable — kimchi, kraut, and pureed frozen cubes — teamed up with Massachusetts-based Ocean Spray and added cranberry puree and upcycled cranberry seeds to the cubes, and introduced frozen Cranberry Kelp Cubes. You use these for nutrient-rich smoothies, or even a dressing. “Coming together was a no-brainer, and fun, given we are both New England-based companies with a farmer-led mission,” says Ocean Spray’s senior vice president of research and development and sustainability Katy Galle. The cubes lend a fruity flavor rather than saline, so the kids might not suspect you added this healthy boost to a smoothie. The cranberry seeds create a pleasant texture. When Atlantic’s CEO Briana Warner learned Ocean Spray was upcycling cranberry seeds, she wanted to find a way for the two companies to work together. “Cranberries are also authentically a New England fruit and pack a punch when it comes to nutrients,” she says. Another recent addition to the line using Maine-grown blueberries is frozen Wild Blueberry and Ginger Kelp Cubes (cranberry kelp or blueberry and ginger kelp each have 8 cubes in a box; three box pack; $23.99). Available at atlanticseafarms.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND