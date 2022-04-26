Recipe: Top this creamy golden raisin bread pudding with sweet cookie crumbs

Serves 6

This simple bread pudding begins with layers of torn challah or brioche slices, golden raisins, and an egg and cream custard. Rest the pudding overnight so the bread can soak up the custard. The next day, crush some graham crackers (or another similar cracker) with your fingers, or pack them into a strong plastic bag and give them a few whacks with the bottom of a small skillet. Toss them with butter and cinnamon-sugar and sprinkle them on the pudding. Set the dish in a roasting pan, or another dish that will hold it with a little space around the edges, and pour hot tap water around the sides. The pudding is done when the top is golden and a knife inserted into the center comes out clean. Spoon it onto plates and serve with berries.

Butter (for the dish) 3 eggs plus 1 extra yolk ⅓ cup sugar 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg ⅛ teaspoon salt 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 1¼ cups heavy cream ⅓ cup whole milk 6 thick slices (about 1 inch thick) challah or brioche, each torn into 4 pieces ⅔ cup golden raisins 5 sheets graham crackers, or another similar cracker, crushed into small pieces and crumbs (1 cup crushed) 2 tablespoons butter, melted Cinnamon-sugar, made with 2 tablespoons sugar and 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1. Butter an 8-inch square baking dish or another dish with a 6-cup capacity. Have on hand a roasting pan large enough to hold the dish with space around the edges.

2. In a bowl, whisk the eggs and egg yolk, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and vanilla for 2 minutes. Whisk in the cream and milk.

3. Place 1/3 of the bread pieces in the baking dish. They should cover the bottom. Scatter with half the raisins. Slowly pour in half the egg mixture. Add 1/3 more bread pieces to make a full layer, then the remaining raisins. Top with the remaining bread pieces to completely cover the top of the dish (you may have bread leftover). Slowly pour the remaining egg mixture on top. With your hands, press the top lightly so the bread is soaked with the egg mixture.

4. Cover the dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight.

5. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Remove the dish from the refrigerator and discard the plastic wrap. You need hot, but not boiling, water.

6. In a bowl, toss the graham cracker pieces with the melted butter and cinnamon-sugar. Spoon the mixture on the pudding in an even layer.

7. Place the dish in the roasting pan and fill the sides with 1 inch of hot tap water. Transfer to the oven. Bake for 45 minutes (leave the oven on for now). Carefully insert a small knife near the center of the dish. Withdraw the knife and if it comes out clean or with a few clinging particles, the pudding is cooked. If not, continue baking for 5 minutes more. During baking, if the top seems to be browning too fast, lay a sheet of foil on top.

8. Let the dish sit in the water for 5 minutes. Carefully lift out the dish and set it on a clean kitchen towel. Wipe the bottom and sides dry. Spoon onto plates.

Lisa Yockelson