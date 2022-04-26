These dishcloths are as absorbent as they are pretty

The company makes the dishcloths from Geoweave, a trademarked type of microfiber produced from recycled plastic bottles. Handout

The dishcloths from Geometry come in dozens of eye-catching designs. There are many subdued and lively colored patterns, some created by artists. But their appeal goes beyond their good looks. The company makes the dishcloths from Geoweave, a trademarked type of microfiber produced from recycled plastic bottles. The fabric is super absorbent, mops up spills quickly, then dries right away. And similar to other microfiber cloths, you need fewer chemical sprays and simply water to get a surface clean. Geometry produces not only dishcloths (10-by-10 inches, $12) but a half dozen towels in varied sizes for the kitchen — tea and bar towels, dinner napkins, and squares you can use as an alternative to paper towels. A variety come in colorful collections with themes, such as Mother’s Day, spring, and art deco. One grouping of kitchen tea towels (18-by-30 inches, $17) is devoted to supporting Ukraine, the patterns designed by artists with ties to the country; profits are being donated to UNICEF Ukraine. To order, go to geometry.house. Geometry dishcloths and other kitchen towels are also available at Curds & Co., 288 Washington St., Brookline, 617-879-0565; Kitchenwitch, 671 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, 617-524-6800; Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955; Shubie’s Marketplace, 16 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, 781-631-0149, and elsewhere.