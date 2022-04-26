Alleged Lawrence gang member sentenced to more than 5 years in prison for trafficking guns, drugs

An attorney for Hernandez-Aragones did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

Jose Omar Hernandez-Aragones, 24, pleaded guilty in November to charges of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine; possession with intent to distribute and distribution of crack cocaine; and four counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, the US attorney’s office said in a statement.

A Lawrence man accused of being a member of the Trinitarios street gang was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Boston to 70 months in prison and three years of supervised release in connection with trafficking guns and drugs in the Lawrence area, officials said.

He was arrested and indicted in November 2019 as part of a sweep targeting offenders, including members and associates of the Trinitarios gang, according to prosecutors.

Authorities began an investigation in 2017 of the gang, which originated in New York but has an increasing presence in the Lawrence area, according to the statement.

Hernandez-Aragones sold about 27.5 grams of fentanyl and heroin, 83 grams of cocaine, 33 grams of crack, 27 guns, and ammunition in the course of 14 controlled purchases from May to July 2018, prosecutors said.

The sales included two handguns in May 2018; a handgun, rifle, and ammunition in June 2018; two handguns and cocaine in one sale in July 2018; and three guns, one of them stolen, as well as crack cocaine in another July 2018 sale, prosecutors said.

Hernandez-Aragones was prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition after a 2016 conviction for assault, prosectors said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.