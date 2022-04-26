Big dreams for dilapidated Westerly mill and dam

A decade after the work was projected to be complete, the site remains dilapidated. The Westerly pink granite facade still stands proud, but inside, it looks less like a museum to an industrial past than a vision of the post-apocalyptic future. And the problems aren’t just contained to the 5-acre site. Although the owner says he’s fixed things up, parts of the old mill have fallen into the Pawcatuck River.

WESTERLY, R.I. — There were once big plans for the Potter Hill mill dam complex here on the town’s border with Hopkinton. Apartments and businesses, a museum to the local textile industry’s past, all funded by a new hydroelectric plant on the Pawcatuck River.

State Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy shows Gov. Dan McKee a dilapidated old building on the site of the Potter Hill mill dam complex on a tour of the site in Westerly.

Advertisement

The town of Westerly is at long last taking steps to do something about it. Earlier this month the town voted to try to take control of the entire site, including the mill complex and the dam that once powered it, through the court system. Town lawyers have argued the site is so dangerous and dilapidated, and progress on doing anything about it so stagnant, that someone else should be making decisions about it. Town officials and lawmakers say the property could eventually become an open space for passive recreation like kayaking and canoeing. They now have a court-appointed special master on their side.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

“The building is too far gone at this point,” said state Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy, a Democrat who represents both sides of the river. “My grandparents worked there until the day it closed. Now everything is just collapsing into itself.”

Whatever comes of it, the town will have to navigate several interlocking interests, including local residents, the fish that swim in the river, and not least the owner of the property, who isn’t giving up on his dream of a hydroelectric facility and other improvements.

Advertisement

“We’ll fight it,” Edward Carapezza said of the town’s efforts to take control of the property. Carapezza’s company, Renewable Resources, owns the property. “We think we’ll prevail. There’s absolutely no reason they should take it.”

The town thinks there are plenty of reasons, and has dedicated $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the effort. It will eventually need much more than that. To highlight that, and also drum up support on the state level, local leaders hosted Gov. Dan McKee, Department of Environmental Management Acting Director Terry Gray and others for a site tour Monday.

The tour revealed thickets of weedy grass, old tires, and other rusty detritus. The floors of the buildings over the years have bowed and collapsed, piling weaving machines on top of themselves like a vertical demolition derby. Someone had tagged a door with graffiti, including the date — 2012.

“We’re definitely going to be looking for funds,” Westerly Town Council President Sharon Ahern told McKee during the tour.

McKee asked local representatives questions about the property on the tour, and said after it seemed to hold a lot of promise. If that promise becomes reality, it would come after decades of effort and controversy.

Most recently, the federal government had given the town funds to remove the dam entirely, which would have allowed river herring to flow more freely in an important habitat to their life cycle. It was the last unaddressed dam obstruction left on the Pawcatuck River.

But when residents upstream got word, they pushed back forcefully. They raised concerns about removing the dam, which would lower their water levels and narrow the river. That would take away waterfront property where many have pontoon boats and replace it, they said, with stinky marshlands. They also feared it would put their shallow water wells at risk.

Advertisement

Environmental groups say those concerns were largely overblown or unfounded, but the Town Council of Westerly voted unanimously to abandon the full removal of the dam, while pursuing taking control of the property.

Still, they’ll need to do something about the mill, the dam, and the fish. There’s a fish ladder there that helps them get past the dam, but it’s decades old and doesn’t work well. Cormorants crowd the river as if it’s the avian world’s hottest nightclub, picking off fish that can’t get through.

Some solutions that fall short of full dam removal, like installing a new fish ladder or removing the dam and replacing it with a series of smaller obstructions, which might not change water levels as much. The federal government’s environmental agencies, though, might not want to fund a solution if it wouldn’t be beneficial for the fish.

“Restoring fish passage through here is critical,” Gray, the DEM director, said on the tour. “This is kind of a bottleneck right now.”

The fish aren’t the only things encountering obstacles. The property itself is tied up in the court system.

In 2020, the town filed receivership proceedings, a process under which a troubled business is dissolved. The town said the property should be put into receivership because of its dilapidated state, which it said posed health and safety risks and violated local codes. There’s also been a valid demolition order on the property since around 1980, a few years after a devastating fire.

Advertisement

The town said in legal filings it gave the owner a chance to develop it, but as the years passed, little had happened except more collapse and an unsuccessful lawsuit filed by the owner in Superior Court. The state court appointed an attorney named John Dorsey to serve as what’s called a special master, representing the interests of the property itself.

Dorsey will soon ask the receivership court to give the town control of the property. Eventually, the town said, it would try to gain ownership of it through these receivership proceedings. Ahern is among those hoping it some day becomes a place for people to access the water on the river.

“Not everybody likes the beach,” she pointed out.

Dorsey, as the court-appointed special master, would continue to advise the town on what to do about the dam after the dilapidated mill property is gone. Dorsey told McKee and others on Monday it will be the beginning, not the end, of the process.

“That plan is going to require state participation,” Dorsey said as they stood amid the ruins. “Now is the right time to start that.”

One person who wasn’t there was the current owner, Carapezza, whose company acquired the property back in 1992, more than a decade after the town first issued a demolition order.

Advertisement

He said the claims of trespassers and safety hazards are unfounded or overblown or already addressed, and that he’s done everything the town has asked for.

“This receivership thing is a bunch of baloney,” he said.

Carapezza has the sort of ambitious ideas you’d expect from someone who worked for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the Pentagon’s research and development arm. He still wants to put in a hydroelectric facility, although that ran into opposition and might have been stymied by the designation of the Pawcatuck as a wild and scenic river.

He’s also ready to let go of the idea of apartments. Instead, he’s thinking of putting in agricultural and aquaculture equipment, growing vegetables or hemp or even fish like tilapia on the site, which would be powered by the electricity from the new dam.

“I feel like we’ve been fighting City Hall,” he said. “I just wanted to do the right thing.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.