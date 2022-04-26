Bridgewater police break up ‘massive’ house party with more 500 guests

Officers responded at 3:45 p.m. to a report of a disturbance on Summer Street, and more than 500 guests were dispersed from the scene, according to a tweet from the Bridgewater Police department.

Bridgewater police broke up what they described as a “massive” house party that was attended by hundreds of people on Saturday afternoon.

Police said four renters of the property were placed under arrest.

Court records show they were charged with keeping a noisy and disorderly house and disturbing the peace, but in each case the charges were dismissed prior to arraignment.

An additional tenant was summoned to court, according to Sergeant George Zanellato.

“It was a massive party,” Zanellato said in a phone interview. “There were quite a few kids.”

Zanellato said police had “zero issues” when breaking up the party, and all of the guests dispersed peacefully.

“All the kids were told they had to leave, and they left in a very orderly fashion, with no issues,” he said. “They were very orderly and cooperative.”

Zanellato said the party took place in the 200-block of Summer Street, and the hosts had been warned before.

“Unfortunately those are the charges. If you’re disturbing other people, that’s all that takes,” he said. “When you have something of that magnitude, obviously it’s going to be a problem.”













