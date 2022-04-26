Clinton tells Brown audience Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could not have been prevented

Clinton said between 1943, when the Soviet Union was considered a US ally, through about 1991, there were 26 meetings between leaders in both countries. Clinton, as president in the 1990s, said he met with former Russian President Boris Yeltsin 18 times. And he met current Russian President Vladimir Putin five times, including when he was still prime minister.

“I do not believe that there was anything we could have done to prevent this,” Clinton said of the war while at a lecture at Brown University on Tuesday night. “Ukraine needs to prevail.”

PROVIDENCE — Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, former US President Bill Clinton said he has had a lot of sleepless nights thinking about his own decisions while in the White House.

“It is not true that we did isolate or humiliate Putin. That’s the biggest load of bull that you’ll ever hear,” he said. Clinton said he made the argument to Yeltsin that nothing was preventing them from also joining NATO, like neighboring countries eventually did shortly after Clinton left office. “I think Yeltsin, if he was well enough, would have considered it.”

But Yeltsin resigned early because of health reasons, and named Putin his successor. Right before Yeltsin died, Clinton said he went to visit him. Clinton said he expressed his concerns about Putin, and said he didn’t think Putin believed in democracy.

“Yeltsin told me, ‘I think you might be right,’” said Clinton. “[Putin] never gave much indication that he was going to basically take kleptocracy and put it on steroids.”

Clinton’s nearly hour-long remarks, led in a Q&A by Derek Shearer, who was the former U.S. ambassador to Finland during the Clinton administration, were to a full crowd at Brown University’s athletic complex. He spoke in front of scores of Brown students, alumni, and employees, as well as local school children, politicians, and others.

The former president largely touched on his relations with foreign leaders as president, climate change, and creative writing.

Clinton came to Providence for a conversation that was part of the annual lecture series held in memory of Shearer’s late son and former Brown student Casey Shearer. .

Clinton knew Casey Shearer from infancy and was a speaker at the memorial service held at Brown in 2000 after Shearer died just days before he was set to graduate. Casey Shearer’s siblings and mother spoke before introducing Clinton.

This is the second time in two months that Brown has had a national political figure speak at the university. In mid-March, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who was previously the governor of Rhode Island, spoke at the university, and confirmed that sanctions against Russia would continue due to their war against Ukraine.

Clinton acknowledged climate change, and said he thinks if Al Gore, the former vice president who ran for president in 2000 but lost to former President George W. Bush, had won, it would have better positioned the US to tackle the issue.

“This climate change issue... It’s a much bigger deal than people think it is,” said Clinton. “Does anyone seriously believe that we will go another billion years the way we’re going?”

Shearer asked Clinton a number of personal questions that came from Brown students, and he shared that he still played the saxophone, enjoyed writing thrillers that break down issues in cybersecurity, among other topics.

He was also asked if he had any regrets in taking a path in politics.

“I’ve had regrets with mistakes I’ve made in my life. But I would have those, no matter what I decided to do,” he said. “It’s a wonderful life. But you have to have a very high pain threshold and to be able to take criticism seriously instead of personally.

“If you live, you will fail. If you act, you will make mistakes. Nobody is perfect,” he said. “And circumstances change.”

“It does not take long to live a life,” he said. “You turn around and poof — it’s over.”

