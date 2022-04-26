Distracted driving stop leads to discovery of 3 ‘ghost guns,’ in Western Mass.

When the trooper asked to see Juda’s registration and proof of insurance, a firearm was visible in the glove box of the Chevrolet Silverado, the statement said.

Kyle Juda, 20, was allegedly driving with a cellphone in his hands when a trooper pulled him over around 7 p.m. in Ware, State Police said in a statement.

Two men were arrested, and three “ghost guns” recovered, by State Troopers who were patrolling for distracted drivers on Monday in Western Massachusetts, officials said.

Troopers determined that neither Juda nor his passenger, 19-year-old Devin Jauridez of Ware, were licensed to carry a firearm, the statement said.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers recovered three loaded “ghost guns,” or weapons without a serial number, a loaded handgun and nine magazines from the vehicle, as well as two jars of marijuana and a scale, according to the statement.

Juda, of Gilbertville, faces numerous charges, including illegal possession of a firearm, illegal storage of a firearm, possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute, possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, and using an electronic device while driving.

Jauridez also faces charges for illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device and possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, the statement said.

The men were expected to be arraigned at Eastern Hampshire District Court.

Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com.