Federal government authorizes 5-day period for ropeless lobster fishing in Massachusetts Bay

Federal officials gave Massachusetts lobstermen a temporary exemption Tuesday to allow them to use ropeless lobster gear in a restricted area of the Massachusetts Bay through Saturday after state regulators rejected a similar proposal earlier this month.
The exempted fishing permit was issued to a group of lobstermen organized under the name “Pioneers for a Thoughtful Coexistence,” who had asked regulators to allow them to set as many as 200 ropeless traps in areas along the South Shore, where lobster fishing is closed three months a year.
The decision marks the first time commercial lobster fishing will be allowed without buoy lines in any state waters.
Advertisement
The director of the state Division of Marine Fisheries earlier rejected the proposal, which had drawn support from right whale scientists and environmental groups who say the ropeless gear eliminates the risk of whales becoming entangled in the heavy ropes that are typically used to connect traps on the seafloor to buoys on the surface.
Patrick Ramage, of the International Fund for Animal Welfare, praised the decision.
“Leadership requires fresh thinking and the courage to act,” Ramage said in a statement. “The Biden Administration, Secretary Raimondo, Federal scientists and others involved are to be commended for their forward-looking actions to protect right whales while ensuring fishermen remain on the water. This decision is a sea-change in the fight to save both.”
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.