Five takeaways from Harvard’s slavery report

1. Harvard presidents, faculty, and staff enslaved more than 70 people. The report presents no evidence that the university itself owned slaves, but prominent members of the Harvard community did. Some slaves worked within Harvard’s walls, serving and feeding generations of Harvard students.

Harvard University on Tuesday released a 130-page report detailing the institution’s historical ties to slavery. “Harvard leaders, faculty, staff, and benefactors enslaved people, some of whom labored at the University; accrued wealth through the slave trade and slave labor; and defended the institution of slavery,” the report says. Harvard president Lawrence Bacow said the university will spend $100 million to redress its legacy.

2. Major early donations to the university came from men who built their wealth with slavery. During the first half of the 19th century, more than a third of money donated or promised to Harvard came from five men who used slavery or slave-produced commodities to build their fortunes. Their bequests helped Harvard “grow its collections,” “expand its physical footprint,” and “build a national reputation.”

3. Professorships and campus buildings still bear the names of men tied to slavery and discrimination. Mather House, an undergraduate dorm, is named after Increase Mather, a Harvard president in the 17th century who owned a slave. Lowell House is named for President A. Lawrence Lowell who, in the early 20th century, barred Black students from living in freshman housing.

4. The report includes recommendations for making amends. The committee behind the report – comprised of Harvard faculty, students and staff – advises Harvard to fund educational opportunities for communities descended from slaves, especially in the South. It also recommends funding additional research into the enslavement of Native Americans and the admission to Harvard of more students from tribal communities. The report also calls for an “imposing physical memorial” on campus to honor enslaved people.

5. President Bacow accepted all of the recommendations and promised $100 million to fund them. Harvard says it will begin acting on the recommendations immediately and will carry out an annual accounting of its progress.

