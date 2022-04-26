Former MIT professor who resigned over sexual harassment allegations considered for job at NYU

Officials at NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine confirmed that Sabatini is under consideration in a statement Tuesday.

Dr. David Sabatini, 54, resigned from MIT on April 2 after university leaders reviewed the allegations against him and recommended that his tenure be revoked, MIT officials said. Sabatini has not been criminally charged.

A former Massachusetts Institute of Technology biology professor who resigned this month following allegations that he sexually harassed a graduate student and coerced her into sex could soon have a new job at New York University, officials said Tuesday.

“Dr. Sabatini’s work and scientific accomplishments are widely recognized, and any decision about a potential role at NYU Grossman School of Medicine would be subject to careful and extensive due diligence and consultation with a broad group of stake holders,” a spokesperson said.

Sabatini’s candidacy for the job, which has sparked an outcry by some students and faculty, was first reported Monday by Science magazine.

A spokesperson for Sabatini said he would defer to NYU for comment.

Representatives for both Sabatini and the university directed a reporter to a page on Sabatini’s personal website in which he responds to allegations against him, saying he “never harassed anyone in any way” and that he “had a romantic relationship with a 30-year-old colleague who was not in my lab and did not report to me.”

The woman who accused Sabatini said he “groomed” her “while she was a graduate student under his mentorship, inviting her to social events at his lab where alcohol flowed freely” and where conversations were “85% sexual [and] 15% science,” according to a civil lawsuit she filed in December.

The woman said Sabatini first coerced her into sex in 2018 in a Washington, D.C., hotel room and ultimately demanded sex more than 10 times in 2018 and 2019, often through obscene text messages, the lawsuit alleged. When the woman tried to cut ties with Sabatini, he allegedly told her she was “crazy.”

After an investigation into the allegations last year, Sabatini was fired in August by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, forced to resign from the Whitehead Institute of Biomedical Research, and placed on administrative leave by MIT.

NYU Grossman School of Medicine faculty and students have expressed concern about Sabatini’s potential hiring, and students plan a walkout on Wednesday afternoon in protest. More than 60 alumni have signed an open letter to administrators that was posted online Tuesday, urging them not to hire Sabatini.

“The world is watching NYU set this dangerous precedent and the decision to potentially hire Dr. Sabatini threatens the legitimacy and safety of the worldwide scientific enterprise,” the alumni wrote.

University officials addressed the concerns in an e-mail to the campus community on Monday evening, saying they “have undertaken a careful and thorough due diligence process that includes a full examination of all available facts and evidence in this case.”

“The quality of Dr. Sabatini’s groundbreaking work, and the advances it has unlocked in the field of medicine, are well known. But given the circumstances, his achievements alone are not dispositive,” Dr. Robert I. Grossman, dean of the school, and Dafna Bar-Sagi, vice dean for science, said in the e-mail.

“Rather, we had to be confident that Dr. Sabatini could be a responsible, collaborative part of our community, and would respect the culture and climate of inclusivity that have worked so hard to create at this institution.”

“In the near future we will have more to say on our review and our findings,” they said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.