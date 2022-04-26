Here are the top 10 high schools in R.I., as ranked by U.S. News and World Report

PROVIDENCE — Classical High School in Providence is Rhode Island’s top public school in U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 rankings, with Barrington High School and East Greenwich High School coming in second and third.
The top three schools for 2022, released Tuesday, are unchanged from U.S. News and World Report’s 2021 statewide rankings.
While it topped the state’s rankings, Classical – a public school that requires entrance exams – was ranked as 91st in the country.
The publication’s methodology combines college readiness as measured by Advanced Placement and other tests; proficiency in math, reading, and science; graduation rates; and performance and Black, Hispanic and low-income students to rank high schools around the country.
Rounding out the top 10 in Rhode Island were North Kingstown High School; Portsmouth High School; South Kingstown High School; Blackstone Valley Prep High School; Paul Cuffee Upper School; Chariho High School; and Exeter-West Greenwich Regional. All 10 were in last year’s top 10, although in some cases in a different spot.
