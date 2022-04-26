Here’s a look at the top ranked Massachusetts high schools, according to the 2022 US News & World Report

Nearly half of the high schools in Massachusetts were ranked in the top quarter of the report’s national rankings, with Boston Latin School earning the highest rank nationally at No. 26.

US News & World Report released its 2022 rankings of the country’s best high schools Tuesday and Massachusetts had the highest percentage of top-ranked high schools this year.

The list ranks more than 17,800 public high schools across the country and considers six factors: college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rates.

While the six factors this year were the same used for the last three years, US News said in a statement that calculations this year were adjusted to account for the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on schools — most states closed schools in the beginning of March 2020, so the US Department of Education granted state testing waivers for the 2019-20 school year.

Without 2019-20 assessment data, US News used assessment data from the three prior ranking years and, for the first time, incorporated science assessment data from 2018-19. The only states for which US News solely used math and reading assessment data are Arizona, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Michigan and Tennessee. All other states had science incorporated into assessment ranking.

Here’s a look at the top schools in Massachusetts, according to the ranking.

