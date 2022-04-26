Housing advocates demand Gov. McKee extend emergency shelter beds

“Most of [us] at this protest can go home tonight. Many others can’t,” Barbara Freitas told other activists outside McKee’s closed door. She leads the Rhode Island Homeless Advocacy Project (RIHAP), and said she has experienced unsheltered homelessness herself. “Unfortunately, for our friends, living outside has become a way of life. And it shouldn’t be.”

PROVIDENCE — Housing advocates lined the hall outside Governor Daniel J. McKee’s office at the State House Tuesday, demanding that he provide temporary emergency shelter to those who will soon be forced to leave winter shelter beds.

Activists, who were shouting “Housing is a human right” outside the governor’s closed office door, were largely organized by the RIHAP, Housing Opportunities for People Everywhere (HOPE), and Direct Action for Rights and Equality (DARE). And they said the whole of state government has not “adequately addressed this urgent crisis.”

Rhode Island set aside funding in December to establish more than 500 hotel and emergency shelter beds due to the COVID-19 crisis. The people who have occupied those beds for months are being phased out, which will force many to sleep outside this summer, advocates said.

According to the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness, nearly 1,320 Rhode Islanders are experiencing homelessness and approximately 277 are living outside or in their cars, according to data that was pulled on April 12. There are also 932 individuals on waiting lists for individual and family shelter, which includes 544 adults and 388 individuals in 117 families with children, according to the state’s Homeless Management Information System.

The McKee administration “continues to prioritize making “safe, high-quality housing available for Rhode Islanders in both the short- and long-term,” Jennifer McGee, a spokeswoman for the state’s Commerce department, said in an email to the Globe.

“This includes carrying out a phased plan to accelerate rapid rehousing of individuals and families transitioning from the non-congregate shelter programs, which has been funded through pandemic money made available from FEMA anticipated to end on June 30, into more permanent housing whenever possible,” said McGee.

As of Tuesday, McGee said the hotel shelter program houses “less than 300 officials.”

“State officials have been closely coordinating with social service agencies to find permanent housing for all un-housed individuals and ensure no one is without suitable shelter,” she said.

But the protestors asked the state to immediately order temporary emergency shelter with 500 beds and find sites for them, including the House of Hope’s ECHO Village. They also demanded a well-planned funding path for these constituents to be placed in permanent supportive housing or deeply subsidized housing.

“The Governor and the General Assembly must find creative ways to quickly create 500 new permanent supportive and deeply subsidized housing units,” read their list of demands.

Senator Cynthia Mendes, right, joined protesters outside Governor Daniel J. McKee’s office at the State House in Providence. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Senator Cynthia Mendes, an East Providence Democrat, said this protest represented “the continued demands” that advocates have been pushing for since before McKee secured shelter beds for the winter.

“[We demanded] that they create shelter beds now, but what happens after that? We needed a plan after that. There was no plan though. So here we are,” said Mendes, who is also running for lieutenant governor, in an interview with the Globe. “They would love to squabble over the numbers. But I’m not going to fight with them over numbers. One person sleeping outside is too many.”

“This is New England. This is Rhode Island. It’s going to get cold again soon. Where is the plan for the winter?” she asked.

Eric Hirsch, a professor at Providence College and co-chair of the state’s Homeless Management Information System Steering Committee, said while he appreciates the governor’s actions in creating the emergency shelter beds over this past winter, he now needs to ensure those same people are not forced to sleep outside again.

“If they are [forced outside], the costs to them and to the state as a whole will be unprecedented,” said Hirsch.

The advocates also asked the state to use a larger proportion of its $1.13 billion American Rescue Plan Act funds. So far, the governor proposed a $250 million investment in housing and homelessness assistance using the recovery funds in his FY2023 budget this year. It’s the biggest chunk allocated from the ARPA funds, but only $90 million of that money will go toward “creating and preserving” about 1,500 units for households earning up to 80 percent of the area median income (which is about $69,200 for a four-person household).

But advocates, like the Housing Network of Rhode Island, which represents numerous agencies and related organizations, have long asked McKee to dedicate at least $500 million toward housing, including a $350 million investment in preserving existing and developing new units.

The news comes less than a week after the National Low Income Housing Coalition released its annual “The Gap” report, which looks at the shortage of affordable homes across the country. According to the report, the US has a total shortage of 7 million rental homes that are both affordable and available to extremely low-income renter households.

But in Rhode Island, the report showed how more than half of the state’s lowest-income renters are severely cost-burdened, spending more than half of their income on housing alone, and are at risk of homelessness.

“We have more than enough American Rescue Plan funds to provide these shelter beds and permanent housing,” said Hirsch.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.