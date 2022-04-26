‘I want all my neighbors to see it’: Locals fly Ukrainian flags in show of solidarity

We asked some locals to share their reasons for flying the Ukrainian flag outside their homes.

Stroll through Boston and the surrounding suburbs, and you’re likely to see flashes of blue and yellow outside many homes and businesses. The bright colors belong to the flag of Ukraine, which is popping up around the state to show support for the nation suffering under the Russian invasion.

Anna Khromey, Sharon

“I think part of why Ukraine will prevail is because of this global domino effect of people in different communities coming together. … So many people all over the world of different religions and national backgrounds are taking initiative. And my hope is that every time someone drives by and sees our mailbox with the flag, it will amplify that domino effect just a little more.”

Advertisement

Nadia Lubchenko, Brookline

“We made the flag ourselves, together with my partner, we glued it together from two sheets of colored paper. I want all my neighbors to see it. I want to remind people that the war is still going on, that Ukrainians are still dying. And that they need all the help they can get to stop the war.”

Myron Kravchuk's family's Ukrainian flag hangs in a window at his home in West Roxbury. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Myron Kravchuk, West Roxbury

“The flag always represents the country and people. It’s a symbol and a very important one to symbolize the whole nation, the whole history, culture, language, and that’s why it brings pride to people when they see their flag in the Olympics or before a football match and hear the anthem. It brings pride and I am proud to be a Ukrainian.”

Anastasiya Tarnavsky has a Ukrainian flag flying outside her home in support of her country. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Anastasiya Tarnavsky, Sharon

“We were thinking about putting up the flag a long time ago, but never did, and when this horrible tragedy started, we just finally realized that we want to have the flag to show that we support Ukraine and all Ukrainian people and that we are proud to be US citizens living here with Ukrainian roots. It feels good to have a flag and to show that we are proud of Ukraine.”

Advertisement

Seán Horgan, Somerville

“I’m just trying to show solidarity and express a visual sign to people in my neighborhood that this is something that is important to me. Seeing all the young families having to be separated from their fathers because they were staying to fight while the mothers and the kids were being separated really hit home in a way that I didn’t expect.”

Veronica Shoba, Cambridge

“I got my PhD here and I work here, and I work mostly with US-based institutions, but I still have this attachment to Ukraine. When the war started, I just wanted to show that there are a lot of Ukrainian scientists who work here but we still carry our traditions, carry our culture and we feel really bad that this has happened.”

Visit ukraineforward.org for information on donations and more.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com. Rose Pecci can be reached at rose.pecci@globe.com.