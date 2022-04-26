‘This report is unflinching’: Harvard University confronts its ties to slavery

To meet Harvard’s “moral responsibility to do what we can to address the persistent corrosive effects of slavery,” he wrote, the university will spend $100 million to provide educational opportunities for communities descended from slaves and to continue researching slavery and its legacy in the modern world.

“Our commitment to truth means that we must embrace it even when it makes us uncomfortable or causes us pain,” Harvard President Lawrence Bacow wrote in a letter informing the university community about the findings, in which he cites Harvard’s motto, Veritas, or truth.

Harvard University, seeking to confront what it termed “now incontestable truths,” published the first full accounting of the school’s historical ties to slavery Tuesday, and acknowledged its complicity in 19th century “race science” and 20th century racial discrimination.

The report, produced by a team of faculty and student researchers led by a high-ranking dean, describes a range of ties to slavery dating from the university’s founding in the 17th century to abolition in the 19th.

Harvard presidents, as well as faculty and staff, owned more than 70 slaves who labored in their homes and on campus, where they fed generations of students, according to the report. The Harvard Corporation, the entity that controls Harvard’s wealth to this day, profited from slavery through loans to Caribbean planters, whose businesses depended on slave labor, and investments in American textile mills, whose raw material – cotton – was produced by women and men enslaved in the South.

Widener Library at Harvard University.

Wealth produced by slave labor also flowed into the university’s coffers through major bequests, some of which resulted in long-lasting legacies, such as an endowed professorship at the law school that until this week bore the name of the brutal owner of a Caribbean plantation.

Other names tied to slavery still adorn campus. Harvard’s second oldest building, Wadsworth House, was once the home of university president Benjamin Wadsworth. Two enslaved people, Titus and Venus, served the Wadsworth family within the house’s walls. The Perkins Professorship of Astronomy and Mathematics is named for James Perkins, a major donor who owned slaves including an unknown number of people who were traded in Haiti in the late 19th century.

The university’s ties to slavery are not an entirely new revelation. Previous scholarship, including work published by Harvard historian Sven Beckert in 2011, laid the foundation for Tuesday’s report.

But this latest work – a 130-page monograph, including 51 pages of endnotes – bears the university’s imprimatur and strives to document every discoverable connection between Harvard and slavery.

The report also goes further than previous work by describing how Harvard perpetuated the legacies of slavery – theories of white supremacy and ongoing racial discrimination – even after emancipation.

Harvard academics and at least one Harvard president promoted “race science” – the 19th century practice of creating taxonomies of human beings that placed whites at the top of a hierarchy and Black people at the bottom – which was used in the 20th century to justify state-sanctioned discrimination in the United States. The report also shines a light on Harvard’s anti-Black and anti-Native discrimination, which persisted into the second half of the 20th century in the form of limited admissions of unfavored groups and exclusion of Black people, Native Americans and others from housing and other features of campus life.

“This report is unflinching,” said Tomiko Brown-Nagin, a constitutional law professor and dean of the Harvard Radcliffe Institute, who chaired the committee that produced the report.

In 2016, Harvard President Drew Faust and US Representative John Lewis unveiled a plaque at Harvard's Wadsworth House honoring four enslaved people owned by former university presidents. Keith Bedford/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

The committee wrote recommendations for how Harvard can make amends. Among other initiatives, the committee recommended that Harvard fund educational opportunities for communities, such as African Americans in the South, who are descended from slaves. It also recommended funding additional research about the enslavement of Native Americans, as well as admitting more students into Harvard from tribal communities. The report called for the creation of an “imposing physical memorial” to people enslaved by men with ties to Harvard on campus, as well.

In his letter Tuesday, Bacow said he had accepted all of the recommendations and promised to allocate $100 million to fulfill them. Martha Minow, a Harvard professor and former dean of Harvard Law School, will chair a committee to implement the recommended programs.

Harvard joins a growing list of colleges and universities to acknowledge – and try to make amends for – their ties to slavery.

After the publication of a 2006 report detailing its own ties to slavery, Brown University endowed a $10 million fund to support Providence’s public schools. In 2015, Georgetown University began publicly reckoning with the sale of 272 slaves down the Mississippi River by Jesuits connected to the university and, in 2019, promised to raise $400,000 annually to benefit descendants of those slaves.

The roots of Harvard’s report go back to 2007. That’s when Beckert, a historian of slavery, read Brown University’s report. “I wondered if there is not a similar story to be told about Harvard,” Beckert said in an interview for a documentary, which Harvard also released on Tuesday.

Working with student researchers, Beckert published a report – co-written with graduate student Katherine Stevens – in 2011 detailing many of the ties to slavery, which the current report expands upon.

In 2008, Harvard Law School professor Janet Halley published work about Isaac Royall, the slaveholding owner of a Caribbean plantation who donated to Harvard. Halley took an interest in Royall because her own professorship had been endowed by him. On Tuesday, Harvard Law School Dean John Manning announced that the Royall Chair would be retired.

Halley’s work, which described, among other things, atrocities committed by Royall’s men in response to a slave revolt, prompted student protests and led Harvard Law School to remove from its official crest the three wheat sheaves that Harvard had adopted from the Royall family’s own seal.

Former Harvard president Drew Gilpin-Faust was the next to take up the task. After establishing a committee to study Harvard’s ties to slavery, she said, ”Harvard was directly complicit in America’s system of racial bondage.” In 2016, she and former congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis unveiled a plaque on Harvard’s campus honoring four enslaved people who labored at Harvard.

The Harvard report caps nearly three years of work by dozens of faculty and student researchers. It seeks to challenge the “incomplete, if popular, narrative” that Massachusetts was a font of resistance to slavery. While it is true that abolitionism had deep roots here, the report says, it is also the case that the New England economy of the 17th and 18th centuries relied on slave labor through the region’s extensive trading relationship with such Caribbean business owners as Royall, who owned a mansion near Harvard.

“This effectively made Boston a slave society,” wrote historian Wendy Warren, as quoted in the report, “but one where most of the enslaved toiled elsewhere.”

An ongoing objective, Brown-Nagin said, is to educate Harvard students and the public about slavery and Harvard’s ties to it. On Friday, the Radcliffe Institute at Harvard will host a conference titled “Telling the Truth About All This: Reckoning with Slavery and Its Legacies at Harvard and Beyond.”

The truth about Harvard’s history may come as a shock to some. “Growing up I saw this school as the best of the best,” said Ben Bryant, a Harvard undergraduate, in an interview for the documentary. “I didn’t know the stories that were hidden in the walls around this campus.”

Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com.