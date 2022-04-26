Looking to get a driver’s license in Mass.? Starting May 2, you’ll need your own wheels for the road test.

According to the statement, the agency began using state-owned cars for road tests in June of 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic . During that time, the agency said, the fleet was regularly cleaned for safety purposes.

The RMV confirmed the change in a statement and said the use of publicly owned vehicles will cease on April 29.

Massachusetts residents seeking a driver’s license will have to bring their own vehicles to road tests starting May 2, ending a pandemic-era practice of using state-owned cars that were regularly cleaned and sanitized, according to the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

The requirement for applicants to bring their own vehicles applies to those seeking a Class D license — the most common license that allows residents to drive passenger cars, vans and small trucks — as well as those seeking a Class M license for motorcycles, the statement said.

“Vehicles on loan from our MassDOT Highway Division partners and other Commonwealth agencies’ vehicles allowed us to continue road testing and licensing in a safe and healthy manner during the State of Emergency and continued COVID-19 restrictions,” said Registrar Colleen Ogilvie in the statement.

She said that as the registry prepares “for the transition back to private cars, we want applicants to be aware of our requirements and to be prepared to arrive sufficiently skilled behind the wheel to pass the road test on their first try.”

Applicants, the statement said, must be accompanied by sponsors, whom the Registry defines as licensed drivers over age 21 who have been on the road for more than a year. Sponsors are tasked with taking over driving duties if applicants can’t complete tests.

The statement said privately owned passenger vehicles must meet certain criteria for use during road tests, including that they be in good working condition and able to pass safety checks; have valid registrations and current inspection stickers; have adequate seating to accommodate examiners and sponsors; and have functioning parking brakes that examiners can deploy if necessary during emergencies.

Vehicles that don’t have emergency brakes in their center consoles and cars that don’t provide the examiners with “unobstructed access” to the brakes cannot be used for tests, the statement said.

The Registry said applicants who have scheduled tests through their driving schools should confirm the schools have vehicles available for them to use.

Road tests won’t go forward if examiners determine applicants or sponsors are showing signs of impairment, or if the examiners detect odors of cannabis or alcohol emanating from applicants or sponsors or from inside the cars, officials said.

Tests also won’t go forward if examiners observe minor children in a car, including babies in car seats, or animals other than trained service animals, the statement said. Pets can’t be left unsupervised at service centers during tests, officials said.

The registry said some protocols implemented during the pandemic will continue, such as asking applicants to keep windows open during road tests for ventilation. Wearing face coverings, the statement said, is “strongly encouraged” but not required.

More information on what’s required for road tests is available online at Mass.Gov/RoadTest.





