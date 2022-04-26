Lynn man arrested for Chelsea shooting that injured bystander

An 18-year-old Lynn man was arrested Tuesday for a shooting last week in Chelsea that injured an innocent bystander, officials said.
Jefferson Barrillas was taken into custody in Malden by State Police who have assisted Chelsea police in its investigation, Chelsea police said in a statement.
He is facing numerous charges, including armed assault with the intent to murder. Barrillas is expected to be arraigned Chelsea District Court.
The shooting last Thursday that injured a 68-year-old woman who was struck by a stray bullet near 78 Washington Ave., police said.
On Friday, a police detective spotted Barrillas driving a rented vehicle, police said.
Advertisement
The detective approached the vehicle when it was stopped in traffic. Barrillas allegedly sped off, and the side mirror of the car struck and injured an officer, police said.
No further information was released.
Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com.