Maine returning unemployment benefits to its incarcerated residents

The agreement calls for the money, totaling $163,228, to be returned.

The Maine Department of Labor initially granted unemployment benefits before Democratic Governor Janet Mills stepped in, saying it was “poor public policy” and ordering the money to be held in a trust.

Maine is returning unemployment benefits to about 50 state prisoners who lost their work-release jobs at the start of the pandemic.

“Everyone — including an incarcerated worker — is entitled to equal protection and fair treatment under the law," said David Webbert, who served as co-counsel with the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine.

Marc Sparks, who led the class-action lawsuit, worked 40 to 50 hours a week as a restaurant grill cook.

He and the others were saving money for housing, food and other necessities upon their release from prison, according to their lawsuit.

“The purpose of the work release program and unemployment benefits is to ensure incarcerated people have access to financial security and employment when they return to their communities,” said Carol Garvan of the ACLU of Maine. “Our communities are safer when formerly incarcerated people have a foundation for a successful return home.”

Under the settlement, none of the parties admitted wrongdoing. State officials had no immediate comment.