Man sentenced to more than 7 years in federal prison for Brockton-based drug trafficking operation

Jose Perez Felix, 44, of Boston, was sentenced to 87 months in prison and four years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty in September to a charge of heroin distribution and a charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, oxycodone, and marijuana, the US attorney’s office said in a statement.

A local fentanyl and cocaine distributor was sentenced to more than seven years in prison in federal court in Boston on Tuesday for his part in a drug trafficking operation based in Brockton that stretched across Southeastern Massachusetts, officials said.

Advertisement

An attorney for Perez Felix could not immediately be located for comment.

Perez Felix was identified during a 2018 investigation into a Brockton-based drug gang that allegedly distributed large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack, and cannabis across Southeastern Massachusetts, according to the statement. He is one of 17 defendants indicted in the case and is the 14th to be sentenced, officials said.

Investigators intercepted communications from Perez Felix’s cellphone showing that he distributed cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl and regularly provided large quantities of fentanyl to the narcotics gang, according to the statement.

Authorities observed on April 9, 2019, as Perez Felix delivered heroin to a buyer in Dorchester, and afterward they seized 60 grams of a fentanyl-heroin mixture from the customer, prosecutors said. A search of Perez Felix’s home the next month led to the seizer of about 60 grams a fentanyl-heroin mixture, materials used to package drugs, digital scales, and cellphones, according to the statement.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.