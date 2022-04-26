Man wanted for rape and abuse of ex-girlfriends captured in Springfield

A 24-year-old Springfield man was arrested Tuesday by police and US marshals as a fugitive from justice on warrants for assaulting and raping one ex-girlfriend and for kidnapping and assaulting a second ex-girlfriend, officials said.
Neftali Marcial allegedly assaulted and raped one former girlfriend on Feb. 6 and locked another in his basement against her will and physically abused her for two weeks, according to a statement from State Police.
He was also charged in the first warrant with domestic assault and battery and threats to commit a crime, and in the second warrant with kidnapping, domestic assault and battery, strangulation/suffocation, threats to commit a crime, malicious destruction of property, and witness intimidation, according to the statement.
Advertisement
Investigators arrested Marcial at a Genesee Street apartment Tuesday morning after attempting to find him at several other addresses and saw drugs and a gun magazine in plain view, the statement said. A later search at the apartment recovered two guns, ammunition, and a large amount of heroin, according to the statement.
Marcial will be charged with new gun, ammunition, and drug offenses, State Police said.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.