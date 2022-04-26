One of Providence Mayor Elorza’s final major speeches is tonight

He’ll also use it as chance to tout how he took the city from running a deficit in his first year in office to seven consecutive surpluses in the years that followed.

The term-limited Democrat will deliver his last budget address to the City Council at 5:30 p.m., outlining a tax-and-spending plan that will look very similar to the current budget (don’t expect many surprises).

It’s not exactly a farewell address, but Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza will give one of his final major speeches as the city’s chief executive tonight.

The biggest thing to watch: Behind the scenes, Elorza has been flirting with an idea for a modest tax cut for some property owners, but it’s unclear if that would be for residential homes or commercial properties (or both).

He’ll also highlight some of his most significant accomplishments as mayor, including his effort to ensure that any youth with a summer job for the city earns at least $15 an hour.

It will be interesting to hear exactly how Elorza frames the state of the city’s finances, in part because Providence is flush with cash as a result of the infusion of federal funds that governments across the country have received over the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Steph Machado from Channel 12 has a good overview of how the city wants to spend $124 million in federal funds.)

But what about the pension fund?

Yes, Providence still has significant challenges when it comes to retiree benefits, but Elorza will undoubtedly use part of his speech to encourage voters to support a plan to borrow $515 million and deposit the proceeds into the pension system. The vote is on June 7. Separately, the General Assembly still has to give its blessing to the city to borrow that much money.

Something else to watch for in tonight’s speech: The Superman building.Elorza largely deferred to former governor Gina Raimondo on large economic development projects in the city during much of his tenure, but he has expressed clear support for the $220 million plan to convert the vacant 26-story tower that he can see from his office window into apartments. The developer is seeking a 30-year tax break from the city to make that project happen.

