Police called after three children allegedly tried to fight staff at a McDonald’s

The 13-year-old girl told police that an employee had thrown a drink at them after an argument, while the 11-year-old girl in the group “was highly animated, jumping around,” police wrote.

Officers first responded to the McDonald’s at 301 Warren St. at about 11:35 p.m. Sunday night and encountered two girls and a boy between the ages of 11 and 13 outside of the restaurant, according to the police report.

Boston police took three children into custody after they allegedly fought with staff at a McDonald’s restaurant in Roxbury Sunday night.

A McDonald’s employee told police that she was working the drive-thru window when the three kids started throwing rocks and water bottles at employees and customers going through the drive-thru. The employee told police she then started throwing things out the drive-thru window in an effort to get them to leave, police wrote.

She told police she threw a cup and a small bottle of chocolate syrup, which in turn they picked up and threw back through the window. At this point the manager asked an employee to call 911, according to the report.

At 12:23 a.m. police were notified that the trio had returned to McDonald’s and were “trying to fight the employees,” according to the police report. The group allegedly confronted the employee again and refused to leave the property. Police reviewed camera footage and wrote in the report that the boy in the group “entered the McDonald’s with a metal cane, which he was swinging at the lights inside of the McDonald’s” and made a gesture toward someone as if he was going to strike them with it, police wrote. The kids then ran away.

Police then received another 911 call reporting that some kids were causing a disturbance at the corner of Warren and Edgewood streets, and that’s where police found the trio.

“While officers were trying to identify [the boy] he began to tell officers ‘he is not the one’ and began to use racial and homophobic slurs directed towards the officers on scene,” police wrote. He was then placed under arrest.

“While officers were trying to identify [one of the girls] she became very confrontational” with one of the officers and used racial slurs, police wrote in the report. She also “made a quick gesture as if she were going to swing on” an officer.

When police went to put her in handcuffs she began to swing at officers, hitting one in the face, and kicked another officer in the genitals, according to the report. Police then contacted her mother, who took custody of her.

The other girl was also taken to her mother. She had a warrant out of Suffolk County Juvenile Court for assault charges and officers advised her mother that she would need to bring her daughter to court in the morning for the warrant, according to the report.

The report stated that the boy was going to be charged in Boston Juvenile Court on a charge of delinquent to wit; assault by means of a dangerous weapon, police wrote. After the booking process he was taken home where his mother took custody of him, the report said.













