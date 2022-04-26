Police searching for man who took off pants, underwear and committed ‘lewd act’ on Red Line train

Transit Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who committed “a lewd act” in front of other passengers on an MBTA Red Line train on Thursday, police said in a statement .

Transit Police are searching for a man who committed "a lewd act" in front of passengers on an MBTA Red Line train, officials said.

The unidentified man boarded a Red Line train at Ashmont Station around 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, and after sitting down, took off his pants and underwear, laid down, and “began to commit a lewd act,” Transit Police said.

“This was done in full view of other passengers present,” police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Transit Police’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or text an anonymous tip, officials said.

Advertisement

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.