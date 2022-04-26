Providence College coalition rallies in support of Black public safety officer

And college security officers have at first refused to open the entrance gate for him when he arrives at campus for work, despite knowing it was his car.

Those are some of the examples that activists cited as they they gathered at Providence College on Tuesday to protest what they say is the racially motivated harassment of college public safety Lieutenant John Dunbar.

Members of PC’s Coalition Against Racism say Dunbar, who is Black, has experienced harassment throughout his 32-year career at the college, but it escalated when he was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant in 2017 after a consultant recommended this step after an investigation into racial profiling at the school.

The group said PC students and coalition activists have spoken out about multiple serious racial profiling incidents since 2013. Black students called for an end to racial profiling when they occupied the president’s office in 2016, and this demand was again made in 2020 when profiling was not stopped, the group said.

In a statement, Dunbar said he has tried to work through the college protocol, but his concerns are always dismissed as not overt racism.

“The instances of racial harassment that I experience at PC demonstrate the implicit bias of the community where the leadership does not take these concerns seriously or take steps to stop this behavior and educate the campus community,” he said. “Providence College will never be a ‘Beloved Community’ when racial discrimination is allowed to continue.”

Dunbar called for PC to remove “the large majority” of public safety administrators and the lower-level security officers who he said have engaged in harassment and racial profiling. “If the college does not take this action, PC’s newly hired public safety chief will be unlikely to be able to combat the ongoing discriminatory behavior of public safety officers at the college,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the Providence College, Carolyn E. Cronin, said it would be inappropriate for PC to comment on the assertions made by Dunbar and the Coalition Against Racism because they are “of a personnel nature.” She said Dunbar continues to work as a PC community relations and crime prevention officer.

“The college does have a clear and formal process for complaints of any nature, and we continue to encourage employees to utilize this resource,” Cronin said. “We take any assertions made seriously and are reviewing them at this time.”

PC is committed to a culture of “continuous improvement,” she said. “To that end, we will re-examine ourselves and our processes in an effort to improve and to become the beloved community we aspire to be.”

Eric Hirsch, a PC professor of sociology, said having a Black man head the public safety department “is a positive step.”

“But the problem is the people who have been harassing Lieutenant Dunbar over the years are still there, and the lieutenant feels those people should be removed from their positions and any officers who are still engaged in profiling,” he said.

Anthony Rodriguez, a professor in PC’s elementary and special education department, said he has faced harassment and retaliation by members of his department and the administration because he spoke out about discriminatory treatment of students of color in his department.

“When you are a person of color on our campus and want to change our system, you will be met with a wall of silence,” he said. “Then, you will be ignored. Then, as the issues you raised become so loud that it is obvious, the administration will blame you for the things you raised, and they ignored. They will say you did not say it in the right way, with the right tone, in the right manner. What they are saying is we only listen to white people.”

Rodriguez said PC has a well-funded diversity program but it has yet to focus on structural change.

“It is easy to spend money hand over fist on programming and guest speakers,” he said. “The hard valuable work is to change the culture here, to challenge the status quo, to actually hold someone accountable for what they have done.”

