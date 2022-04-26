fb-pixel Skip to main content

West Roxbury teen arrested with loaded hand gun, Boston police say

By Maya Homan Globe Correspondent,Updated April 26, 2022, 55 minutes ago

A 15-year-old boy from West Roxbury was arrested Monday night for possessing a loaded hand gun, according to a statement from police.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and defacing the firearm serial number. Because of his age, he was not identified.

Officers were responding at 10;12 p.m. to a Shot Spotter activation in Dorchester when they noticed the teen running near the intersection of Talbot Avenue and Helen Street. They confiscated a loaded Taurus G3 9mm from the boy’s sweatshirt pocket. The gun had one round in the chamber, and 12 in its magazine, the statement said.

The boy will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.


Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com.

