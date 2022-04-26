West Roxbury teen arrested with loaded hand gun, Boston police say

A 15-year-old boy from West Roxbury was arrested Monday night for possessing a loaded hand gun, according to a statement from police.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and defacing the firearm serial number. Because of his age, he was not identified.

Officers were responding at 10;12 p.m. to a Shot Spotter activation in Dorchester when they noticed the teen running near the intersection of Talbot Avenue and Helen Street. They confiscated a loaded Taurus G3 9mm from the boy’s sweatshirt pocket. The gun had one round in the chamber, and 12 in its magazine, the statement said.