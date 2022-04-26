What we know (and don’t know) about the murders of retired Concord, N.H., couple

Details surrounding the murders remain scant. Here’s a quick primer on what we know about the killings — and some of the unanswered questions in the case.

Authorities in Concord, N.H., continue to investigate the fatal shootings of Djeswende P. Reid, 66, and her husband, Stephen L. Reid, 67, who were both found dead last Thursday on the Marsh Loop Trail, a 1.5-mile hike within the wetlands of the Broken Ground trail system in Concord.

The couple’s bodies were discovered on April 21 in a wooded area in “close proximity” to the Marsh Loop Trail, prosecutors have said, though investigators haven’t disclosed who found them, or precisely when officials believe they were murdered.

Authorities also haven’t specified what physical evidence, if any, was recovered from scene, such as shell casings, foot prints, clothing, or a weapon.

The case has shaken New Hampshire’s capital city, which recorded just seven murders and one attempted murder from 2016 to 2020, according to police data.

Manner of death

Authorities have determined that both victims were shot multiple times, according to state Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.

Police have said there was no “known medical history or domestic violence” for either victim, and that neither of the Reids were believed to own firearms.

Timeline of the killings

Prosecutors have said the Reids left their residence in the nearby Alton Woods apartment complex, located in the eastern part of the city, around 2:22 p.m. on April 18, and took a walk that brought them to the Broken Ground Trails area.

Police have said the couple was last seen by relatives at a family member’s home in Concord on April 17, and that both victims last had phone conversations with family and friends on Monday, before the couple left for their walk.

According to police, a family member reported the Reids missing on April 20 when Stephen Reid didn’t arrive for “a planned event.” Officials haven’t detailed the nature of the event.

Motive or suspects

Investigators have not publicly disclosed information about a possible suspect or motive.

“We are still actively investigating, looking at all potential angles, and are not be able to comment on a potential suspect or motive at this time,” said Michael Garrity, a spokesman for Formella’s office, via email Tuesday morning.

Garrity added that authorities to date haven’t received “specific information that would lead us to believe that the general public is at risk.”

Nevertheless, Garrity continued, “residents of the area should be vigilant and take normal precautions as they go about their daily lives. Any suspicious behavior or activity should be reported to the Concord Police Department.”

The victims’ background

The Reids had moved back to New England after Stephen Reid, retired from a decades-long career in international development, the family said Monday.

Stephen Reid was a native of Concord, but his humanitarian work brought him to several corners of the world. He joined the Peace Corps out of college, spending four years in West Africa teaching English to middle-schoolers. But it was in Washington, D.C., that he met Djeswende. She was attending college on an athletic scholarship.

“They bonded over their mutual love of adventure and fitness,’’ the family said in a statement Monday.

Stephen’s career in international development sent him overseas frequently. Djeswende, known as Wendy to friends and family, was often by his side on these far-flung postings.

“Steve’s thirty-plus year career as an international development specialist in service to the world’s most vulnerable through USAID humanitarian projects could not have been made possible without the love, care and support of Wendy who also helped recently-resettled refugees acclimate and thrive in the United States,’’ the family said in the statement.

