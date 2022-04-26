Harris tests positive for coronavirus

Harris, 57, received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine weeks before taking office and a second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021. She received a booster shot in late October and an additional booster on April 1. Fully vaccinated and boosted people have a high degree of protection against serious illness and death from COVID-19, particularly from the most common and highly transmissible omicron variant.

The White House said Tuesday that Harris tested positive on both rapid and a PCR tests, and said she “has exhibited no symptoms.” Harris will isolate at her residence but continue to work remotely, and would return to the White House only once she tests negative for the virus.

Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the United States eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The White House said neither President Biden nor first lady Jill Biden were considered a “close contact” of Harris in recent days.

In race against Kemp, Perdue veers hard to the right

RINGGOLD, Ga. — As he met with voters recently in a part of northwest Georgia where Donald Trump is still very popular, David Perdue invoked his belief in the lie that elections in 2020 and 2021 were stolen from the former president and himself.

“First of all, it was stolen,” Perdue said. “The facts are coming out.”

When the rally was over, Perdue visited the storefront office of a group that similarly espouses election falsehoods. Perdue posted a photo on his Facebook page of himself beaming as the group’s cofounder talks under a banner proclaiming “a legal vote requires the rule of law.”

The emphasis on false election claims is a reminder of how far Perdue has veered to the right ahead of next month’s primary against incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp. He’s evolved from a business-minded conservative who won a US Senate seat in 2014 by focusing on federal spending to a hard-liner who associates with conspiracy theorists.

That tracks with the broader shifts in the Republican Party under Trump. But some in the GOP warn that the fixation on past elections will do little to win a general election in Georgia, where moderate voters are crucial.

Perdue, who was personally courted by Trump to enter the race as retribution for Kemp not going along with election lies, is lagging ahead of the May 24 primary. An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released Tuesday found Kemp leading Perdue 53 percent to 27 percent among likely voters. While that’s a sizable margin, it just barely puts Kemp above the 50 percent threshold he would need to avoid a runoff.

Arizona lawmaker among first in GOP to criticize McCarthy comments

Representative Andy Biggs of Arizona became one of the first House Republicans to criticize House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, for his comments on former president Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, saying they have created “a huge trust issue for me.”

McCarthy, in records released by The New York Times, said Trump was to blame for the storming of the US Capitol and should resign.

In an interview with the conservative One America News network Tuesday, Biggs said McCarthy was “undermining” the Republican conference while they fought “to defend the president.”

“The unfortunate thing for us now is, if he would have just been honest, truthful back then, this would not be an issue today,” said Biggs, former leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

Biggs noted that one of the tapes is of McCarthy speaking to Representative Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, one of two House Republicans who has refused to support Trump’s false claims of fraud and who sits on the special House committee investigating the insurrection.

“The fact that he was working with Liz Cheney, who was always a never-Trumper, is particularly problematic as well,” Biggs said.

Kansas legislator complains about sharing restroom with transgender colleague

TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas state lawmaker has complained publicly about having to share women’s restrooms with a “huge” transgender colleague whom she describes as a potential threat to young children who visit the Statehouse.

Republican state Representative Cheryl Helmer on Tuesday stood firmly by her comments in an e-mail to a University of Kansas graduate student while defending a bill she co-sponsored that would make it a felony for doctors to provide hormones or do gender transition surgery for children under 18. She also decried what she called the “in your face” approach to promoting transgender rights by Democratic state Representative Stephanie Byers, the first elected transgender Kansas lawmaker.

The House speaker called Helmer’s comments “unfortunate” and Democrats condemned them. The state’s most visible LGBTQ rights lobbyist called for the House to censure Helmer.

The Republican-controlled Legislature is trying to override Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of a ban on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s K-12 and college sports. Supporters have said they want to preserve fair competition and are not attacking transgender girls and women, but LGBTQ rights advocates say Helmer’s comments prove anti-trans bigotry is behind the measure.

Helmer, 70, said in an interview that she was in the State House with a mother and her young daughter and Byers a couple of months ago, and that the girl was frightened of Byers.

Helmer also said she tried to make a point when she mistakenly entered a men’s restroom in the House in early 2021. The men, she said, were surprised and upset, so she asked them how they would like it if a woman regularly used their restroom.

Pressed on the issue Monday evening, she said parents shouldn’t be allowed to “change” their child’s gender.

Meanwhile, the Kansas Senate voted 28-10 Tuesday to override Kelly’s veto of the transgender athletes bill. A House vote will follow, but the timing wasn’t clear.

Republicans in at least 15 states have enacted bans on transgender athletes, and several have outlawed gender-affirming medical care for children. In Michigan, a conservative state senator accused a Democratic colleague of wanting to “groom” and “sexualize” young children, prompting a response that went viral on social media.

Helmer is a retired Wichita school counselor and nursing instructor, a conservative Republican elected in 2018 to represent a district south of the state’s largest city. She participates in rodeo barrel racing and has a sign in her office that says, “My horse is smarter than your honor student.”

Byers, 59, is a retired Wichita high school music teacher and band director who was elected to the House in 2020.

