New details underscore House GOP role in Jan. 6 planning

It has been clear for more than a year that ultraconservative members of Congress were deeply involved in attempts to keep Trump in power: They joined baseless lawsuits, spread the lie of widespread election fraud, and were among the 147 Republicans who voted on Jan. 6, 2021, against certifying President Biden’s victory in at least one state.

“Time continues to count down,” he wrote in a text message to Mark Meadows, then the White House chief of staff, adding: “11 days to 1/6 and 25 days to inauguration. We gotta get going!”

WASHINGTON — It was less than two weeks before President Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress would have what they saw as their last chance to overturn the 2020 election, and Representative Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican, was growing anxious.

But in a court filing and text messages obtained by CNN, new pieces of evidence have emerged in recent days fleshing out the degree of their involvement with the Trump White House in strategy sessions, at least one of which included discussions about encouraging Trump’s supporters to march to the Capitol on Jan. 6, despite warnings of potential violence. Some continued to push to try to keep Trump in office even after a mob of his supporters attacked the complex.

“In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law,” Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, wrote to Meadows on Jan. 17, 2021, misspelling the word “martial.”

The revelations underscore how integrated Trump’s most fervent allies in Congress were into the effort to overturn the election on several fronts, including a scheme to appoint pro-Trump electors from states won by Biden — even after they were told such a plan was unlawful — and how they strategized to pressure their fellow lawmakers go along.

The fake electors scheme, the question of how demonstrators at Trump’s rally on the Ellipse on Jan. 6 were directed toward the Capitol, and the plotting in the White House and on Capitol Hill about the potential for Vice President Mike Pence to block or delay certification of the results are at the heart not just of the inquiry by the House select committee on Jan. 6 but also of an expanding criminal inquiry by the Justice Department.

“If there was a level of coordination that was designed not just to exercise First Amendment rights, but to interfere with Congress, as it certified the electoral count, then we’re in a whole different universe,” said Joyce Vance, a law professor at the University of Alabama and a former US attorney. “There’s a difference between assembling and protesting, and trying to interfere with the smooth transfer of power.”

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Meadows, told the House committee that she recalled at least 11 members of Congress who were involved in discussions with White House officials about overturning the election, including plans to pressure Pence to throw out electoral votes from states won by Biden.

She said members of Congress involved in the discussions at various points included Perry; Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio; Representatives Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, and Debbie Lesko of Arizona; Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama; Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida; Representative Jody Hice and Greene of Georgia; Representative Louie Gohmert of Texas; and Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

“They felt that he had the authority to — pardon me if my phrasing isn’t correct on this, but — send votes back to the states or the electors back to the states,” Hutchinson testified, adding that they had appeared to embrace a plan promoted by conservative lawyer John Eastman that members of both parties have likened to a blueprint for a coup.

Hutchinson also testified that in one discussion, Perry, who now leads the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, endorsed the idea of encouraging supporters to march to the Capitol, and that no one on the call objected to the proposal. She made clear that the members of Congress were “inclined to go with White House guidance” about directing a crowd to the Capitol.

Some Republican members of Congress agreed to speak at rallies outside the building meant to further encourage the disruption of the peaceful transition of power.

Brooks and Biggs — both members of the Freedom Caucus — were scheduled to speak Jan. 6 at a rally planned for the east side of the Capitol by prominent Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander, according to a permit application. The application, dated Dec. 21, 2020, noted that “the MOC” — or members of Congress — “have been confirmed.”

Less than 10 days later, according to an addendum to the permit application, Alexander filed an expanded list of speakers that included more far-right members of Congress, among them Gosar, Boebert, and Greene, who formally took office Jan. 3, 2021. None of these speakers actually appeared at the event, which was never held because of the violence that erupted at the Capitol.

Brooks, however, did appear at a public event Jan. 6, speaking at Trump’s event at the Ellipse near the White House with body armor underneath his black and yellow jacket.

“Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass,” Brooks told a huge crowd of Trump’s supporters, adding, “Are you willing to do what it takes to fight for America?”