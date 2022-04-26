fb-pixel Skip to main content

Representative Madison Cawthorn is cited for loaded gun in bag at airport checkpoint

By Lori Aratani The Washington Post,Updated April 26, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Representative Madison Cawthorn spoke ahead of former president Donald Trump a rally in Selma, N.C., on April 9.Chris Seward/Associated Press

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited Tuesday for having a loaded gun at a security checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, police said, the second time he has violated rules that prohibit traveling with firearms in carry-on bags.

Cawthorn was cited for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, then released, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities took possession of the gun, which police said is standard procedure.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, the incident occurred about 9 a.m., when a TSA officer spotted the gun in a bag. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Cawthorn stated that the firearm was his and that Cawthorn was cooperative with officers.

A police report indicates officers recovered a Staccato C2, firearm magazine and 9mm rounds of ammunition. The gun was loaded, according to two people with knowledge of the incident.

Cawthorn's office didn't respond to a request for comment.

The incident is the second time in recent months Cawthorn was found with a gun at an airport checkpoint. A gun was taken by Asheville Regional Airport police after it was found in a bag at a security checkpoint in February 2021, according to the Asheville Citizen Times.

The TSA fine for a second offense can reach $13,900, although any fine in Cawthorn's case couldn't immediately be determined.

TSA rules prohibit passengers from carrying firearms unless they are secured in a hard and locked case and placed in checked baggage. Individuals must also inform the airline that they are traveling with a firearm.

Cawthorn earlier this year was charged for the second time with driving with a revoked license, an offense that carries a maximum $200 fine or 20 days in jail. He faces a May 6 court date in that case.

- - -

The Washington Post’s Eugene Scott contributed to this report.

