Texas is busing migrants to D.C. But it isn’t having Abbott’s intended effect yet

“I would like to say thank you to the governor of Texas,” Chadrack Mboyo-Bola, 26, said on Thursday morning after he and 13 other migrants stepped off one of the chartered buses that had provided a 33-hour ride paid for by the state of Texas. Blocks from the US Capitol, they were greeted by volunteers who would help them reach their desired destinations around the country to await their day in immigration court.

So far, though, the plan has not resulted in the chaos that Abbott predicted.

WASHINGTON — Governor Greg Abbott of Texas devised a plan this month to rattle the Biden administration by busing migrants from the southwest border to the nation’s capital during a period of record crossings.

Three days earlier, Mboyo-Bola and his family had crossed into the United States from Mexico along the border in central Texas after an eight-week journey from Brazil. After spending a day in Border Patrol custody in Eagle Pass, Texas, they and about 20 other new immigrants accepted an offer to board a Washington-bound bus in nearby Del Rio.

Abbott says his goal is to draw attention to what he and other Republicans describe as the failed immigration policies of President Biden during a period of record crossings along the southwest border.

“The decision and the action to bus people from border communities was to alleviate the strain that’s put on the local communities along the border,” the governor said at a news conference on Thursday. “I’m going to take the border to President Biden.”

Abbott’s plan, however, happens to fit into the Biden administration’s strategy for responding to the surge in migrant crossings, which officials anticipate will increase sharply once a public health rule imposed during the coronavirus pandemic is lifted at the end of May. The Biden plan includes working with state and local governments and nonprofits to provide support, assistance, and transportation to move migrants out of border communities and toward their final destinations in a humane and orderly way.

“In a way, it’s actually perfect,” said Bilal Askaryar, a spokesperson for Welcome With Dignity, a collective of about 100 local and national groups that help migrants. “Unintentionally, Governor Abbott sent them to one of the best places in the nation to welcome people.”

In truth, the migrants that Texas is sending to Washington are coming voluntarily and are only a fraction of the thousands crossing the border daily. As of Monday, Abbott had sent about 195 migrants who volunteered for the trip to Washington since the first bus arrived on April 13, although more were en route. Mboyo-Bola’s bus was the eighth from Texas; by Friday, two more had arrived. The Texas Division of Emergency Management has been chartering the buses, according to Abbott’s office.

Abel Nuñez, the executive director of the Central American Resource Center, a Washington-based nonprofit that helps immigrants find legal aid and housing, said the grassroots volunteer effort would not be sufficient if Washington was going to become a way station for many more migrants coming straight from the border. Without help, the new immigrants would be left in an unfamiliar city and might not have the means or know-how to reach their final destination, instead perhaps having to camp out on the streets or bus stations.

For now, though, the numbers remain modest. As the migrants who arrived on Thursday met with volunteers at a nearby church-owned coffee shop, eight others waited at a respite center in Del Rio, Texas — a small town that made national headlines when thousands of migrants huddled in squalid conditions under a bridge there last fall — to board another free bus.

“I am very thankful to the governor. His help is very much welcomed,” said Reydel Grau, a Cuban who traveled three weeks to reach the United States. With holes in his pockets and little left of the $1,300 he had saved for his trip, he said the word “free” was music to his ears.

Grau pointed his cellphone camera during a FaceTime call at an imposing charter bus behind him and marveled at its size. “It looks like an airplane,” he said, beaming.

Santo Linarte López, a migrant from Nicaragua, had only $45 left from the $1,500 he had raised for his monthlong trip to the US border. He said he did not understand why Abbott was paying for him to travel north, but he was grateful.

“Imagine, how much would it cost to get from here to all the way over there,” he said, referring to North Carolina, where he planned to meet a relative.